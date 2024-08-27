Father Along With His 4 Sons Kills Other 2 Sons Over Dispute On Ancestral Land

Mungeli (Chhattisgarh): A father along with his four sons allegedly killed his two other sons over a dispute on ancestral land, police said. The horrific incident took place in Budhwara village in Mungeli in the Kotwali Police Station limits of Chhattisgarh.

There was a dispute among the seven sons of Toran Patle regarding the division of ancestral land. The dispute escalated to the point where the brothers divided into two groups, a senior police official said.

On one side, their father Toran Patle sided with his three sons Keju, Makhan, and Rambali. On the other side, there were four brothers: Bhagbali, Vakil, Kaushal, and Narendra. On the afternoon of 25th August, Vakil Patle and Bhagbali Patle were working in their field located at Gigatra Khar. Due to enmity, Keju Patle, Makhan Patle, Rambali Patle, and father Toran Patle were hiding in Makhan's house next to the farm with the intention of harming Bhagbali, Vakil, and Kaushal Patle along with their relatives, the senior police official added.

According to Pankaj Patel, Additional Superintendent of Police, "Around 2 o'clock in the afternoon, as soon as the three brothers — Bhagbali, Vakil, and Kaushal — and Vakil's wife Santoshi came out of the farm and onto the road, they were attacked by their father and brothers. Keju ran the tractor over Bhagbali and Vakil, causing Bhagwati to die on the spot and Vakil Patle to die on the way to the hospital. "

The third brother Kaushal saved his life by running away from the spot. When Kaushal reached home, he informed the police about the incident. Policemen from the City Kotwali Police Station immediately cordoned off the crime scene and detained five suspects: Keju Patle, Chitralekha, Rajni, Meenakshi, and Makhan's minor son, the ASP added.

The weapons used in the murder, including sticks, rods, and a tractor, were confiscated. The five accused have been charged with murder, attempted murder, rioting with deadly weapons, and criminal conspiracy. The police have begun their investigation and are currently searching for the four suspects who are still absconding, the ASP said.