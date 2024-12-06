ETV Bharat / state

Fatehpur Sikri Dispute: Court Hearing On Sheikh Salim Chisti Dargah And Kamakhya Mata Mandir Today

Agra: The court of Additional Civil Judge-1 will hear the contentious case concerning Sheikh Salim Chishti's Dargah and Kamakhya Mata Mandir in Fatehpur Sikri on Friday. The last hearing on November 6, saw advocate Vivek Kumar presenting the 'Vakalatnama' on behalf of defendant KK Mohammad. Judge Amrisha Srivastava had then scheduled December 6 for the next proceedings.

The case, filed by Ajay Pratap Singh of the Kshatriya Shaktipeeth Vikas Trust, claims that the Dargah of Sheikh Salim Chishti and the Jama Masjid premises were originally part of a temple complex dedicated to Mata Kamakhya. "The Disputed property is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The defendants are encroachers on it," stated Singh.

The plaintiffs in the case include the Kashatriya Shaktipeeth Vikas Trust, the Mata Kamakhya Asthan Trust, and the Arya Sanskriti Sanrakshan Trust. The defendants are the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, Management Committees of Sheikh Salim Chisti's Dargah, and Jama Masjid.

Singh argues that historical evidence supports his claim. "The original name of Fatehpur Sikri was Vijaupur Sikri, ruled by the Sikarwar dynasty. ASI excavations at Bir Chhabili mound uncovered idols of Saraswati and Jain deities dating back to 1000 AD," he said, citing retired ASI officer Dr DV Sharma's book, Archaeology of Fatehpur Sikri- New Discoveries.