ETV Bharat / state

Fatehpur: Driver, Cleaner Charred To Death After Dumper's Collision Erupt Fire

The accident occurred on the Lucknow Banda highway on Wednesday late at night when speeding dumpers collided head-on, the police said.

Fatehpur: Driver, Cleaner Charred To Death After Dumper's Collision Erupt Fire
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Fatehpur: A dumper driver and the cleaner were charred to death after a huge fire broke out following a fierce head-on collision with another vehicle on Wednesday late at night, the police said. The incident took place on the Lucknow Banda highway near the Fatehpur and Raebareli border at around 1 am when speeding dumpers collided head-on, the police added.

The driver and cleaner of the other dumper saved their lives by jumping from the vehicle, they added. According to the police, the accident occurred near Singh Dhaba on Asni Bridge in the Hussainganj police station area. Soon after the incident, the police extinguished the fire in the vehicles about an hour later with the help of the fire brigade, officials added.

The Hussainganj police station in-charge, Satpal Singh, said that both were identified as Vinay Shukla and Ramraj Yadav of Kharavan Amethi and the bodies have been shifted for postmortem.

The absconding driver and cleaner of the second dumper are being searched, Singh added. As per prima facie, the accident appears to have been caused by high speed, he added.

Read More

  1. Women, Child Among 10 Dead In Truck-Auto Collision In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi
  2. HP: Polish Paraglider Stranded In Kangra After Mid-Air Collision

Fatehpur: A dumper driver and the cleaner were charred to death after a huge fire broke out following a fierce head-on collision with another vehicle on Wednesday late at night, the police said. The incident took place on the Lucknow Banda highway near the Fatehpur and Raebareli border at around 1 am when speeding dumpers collided head-on, the police added.

The driver and cleaner of the other dumper saved their lives by jumping from the vehicle, they added. According to the police, the accident occurred near Singh Dhaba on Asni Bridge in the Hussainganj police station area. Soon after the incident, the police extinguished the fire in the vehicles about an hour later with the help of the fire brigade, officials added.

The Hussainganj police station in-charge, Satpal Singh, said that both were identified as Vinay Shukla and Ramraj Yadav of Kharavan Amethi and the bodies have been shifted for postmortem.

The absconding driver and cleaner of the second dumper are being searched, Singh added. As per prima facie, the accident appears to have been caused by high speed, he added.

Read More

  1. Women, Child Among 10 Dead In Truck-Auto Collision In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi
  2. HP: Polish Paraglider Stranded In Kangra After Mid-Air Collision

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACCIDENT IN FATEHPURDRIVER AND CLEANER BURNT ALIVEHORRIBLE ACCIDENT IN FATEHPURDUMPERS CLASHED IN FATEHPURFATEHPUR DUMPER COLLISION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.