Fatehpur: Driver, Cleaner Charred To Death After Dumper's Collision Erupt Fire

Fatehpur: A dumper driver and the cleaner were charred to death after a huge fire broke out following a fierce head-on collision with another vehicle on Wednesday late at night, the police said. The incident took place on the Lucknow Banda highway near the Fatehpur and Raebareli border at around 1 am when speeding dumpers collided head-on, the police added.

The driver and cleaner of the other dumper saved their lives by jumping from the vehicle, they added. According to the police, the accident occurred near Singh Dhaba on Asni Bridge in the Hussainganj police station area. Soon after the incident, the police extinguished the fire in the vehicles about an hour later with the help of the fire brigade, officials added.

The Hussainganj police station in-charge, Satpal Singh, said that both were identified as Vinay Shukla and Ramraj Yadav of Kharavan Amethi and the bodies have been shifted for postmortem.