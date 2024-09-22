ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh BJP Leader Attempts Suicide After 'Harassment' By Police Officer

By ETV Bharat English Team

A BJP leader attempted suicide in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh after alleging that a police officer abused and harassed him.

Amit Sharma BJP leader from Fatehpur who attempted suicide following his claims in a video that he was harassed by a police officer.
Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): A BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district attempted suicide after alleging harassment by a police officer late Saturday night.

Amit Sharma, BJP Backward Class Front general secretary, who also happens to operate a Nursing home in the Sadar Kotwali area of the district, was rushed to the district hospital from where he was shifted to Kanpur in a serious condition.

Before trying to end his life, 30-year-old Sharma made allegations of harassment against the police officer in a video statement he released at around 11 pm on Saturday.

In the 2-minute-27-second video, Sharma said he had visited the Sadar Kotwali police station with a complaint from a woman on Saturday. "However, police officer Tarkeshwar Rai abused me and said he would throw me in jail...If this is happening with a BJP worker, then what can happen with the common people? I have also shared my ordeal with my chiefs, but no hearing is taking place. The police inspector hurt my honour. The way I have been insulted, probably no other worker has been insulted like that...Today it happened to me, tomorrow it can happen to anyone. The police inspector and the chowki in-charge will keep harassing us, we will keep dying," he said in the video.

After the video was shared on social media, Sharma tried to die by suicide at around midnight. The workers of the private nursing home took him to the district hospital from where he was rushed to Kanpur. Sadar police inspector Tarkeshwar Rai said Sharma was "constantly pressurizing me for a compromise" and, was levelling baseless allegations against him.

Suicide is not a solution.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

