Man Held For Facebook Post In Support Of Pakistan In Haryana's Fatehabad

Fatehabad: Police have arrested Mushtaq Ahmed alias Dr Taj Mohammad, for his Facebook post in support of Pakistan.

Mushtaq owns an orthopedic equipment shop in Fatehabad city. He had posted on Facebook in support of Pakistan and also made deregotary remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He had also morphed photographs and videos of the Prime Minister and Home Minister before posting them on social media.

Mushtaq was produced in the court of Junior Division Civil Judge Jogendra Jangra who rejected his bail plea and remanded him judicial custody. He will be brought from Hisar Jail on Tuesday and produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Sushya Jawa. Police said Mushtaq will be interrogated and whether he is linked to any Pakistani official will be investigated. Mushtaq's bank accounts too will be scanned and his call details checked to ascertain with whom he had been in contact with.

It will also be investigated how many times Mushtaq went to Pakistan and for how many days he stayed there. A complaint was filed against Mushtaq by BJP district vice-president Jagdish Sharma following which he was arrested on May 17. A case under section 197 (1) D of BNS ahs been registered against Mushtaq.