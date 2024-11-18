Fatally Hurt MICA Student Taken To Ahmedabad Hospital After 13-Yr-Old Boy's Desperate Plea To Mom

Ahmedabad: The role of a passerby woman and her 13-year-old boy has surfaced in the incident where a 23-year-old MICA student was fatally stabbed in Bopal area of Ahmedabad in a road rage.

Constable, Virendra Singh Padheria, posted at Sarkhej police station was later arrested in connection with the incident. The woman along with her son rushed Priyanshu Jain and his friend to the hospital in their car without waiting for the emergency services to arrive at the spot.

On November 10, Priyanshu was allegedly stabbed by a constable following an argument that rose over reckless driving. Priyanshu and his friend were on bike when a speeding car crossed them. When Priyanshu called out to the driver asking him to reduce the speed, the latter shouted at him, resulting in an argument between them. The argument aggravated and Priyanshu was stabbed multiple times. After which, the assaulter escaped from the spot, leaving Priyanshu severely wounded.

Priyanshu's friend kept shouting out for help and although many cars stopped by them and some people had gathered at the spot, nobody came forward to assist them.

Sometime later a woman passerby stopped her car. Her son saw Priyanshu lying on the road bleeding and his friend screaming for help. The woman was thinking as to what she should do when her son reached out to her asking her to help the injured youth. Since it was night and she was alone with her child, the woman was having difficulty in making up her mind.

She then thought that the car that was behind her may help the duo and so moved some steps ahead to give space to the vehicle driver. However, nobody alighted from the car behind her.

Suddenly she heard her son pleading to her, "Mom, we have to help them". Her son pointed out that they have to act fast since the man who was lying on the road was bleeding profusely.

The woman then helped Priyanshu's friend to carry him into the car and she headed straight to Saraswati Hospital in Beetha. Priyanshu was admitted to the emergency ward but he could not survive.

ETV Bharat has spoken to the woman and her son but their identities have not been revealed. "The incident left my child emotionally shattered. He could not take his mind away from the accident and was extremely scared," the woman said.

It is being said that had someone else come forward to help Priyanshu instead of leaving him on the road for such a long time then he would have survived.