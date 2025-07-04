ETV Bharat / state

Fatal Collision on Khammam-Warangal Highway: Three Dead, One Injured

Following the collision, a fire broke out in one of the truck cabins, leading to the immediate death of both drivers and a cleaner.

Two trucks collided on the Khammam-Warangal highway. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 4, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST

Maripeda: In a tragic road accident on the Khammam-Warangal highway, three people lost their lives in the early hours of Friday. The incident occurred near Kudiyathanda, on the outskirts of Maripeda, when two trucks collided head-on.

Following the collision, a fire broke out in one of the lorry cabins, leading to the immediate death of both drivers and a cleaner at the scene. Another individual sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Firefighters arrived promptly and managed to extinguish the flames, while local police conducted rescue and clearance operations. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

