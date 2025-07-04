Fatal Collision on Khammam-Warangal Highway: Three Dead, One Injured

Maripeda: In a tragic road accident on the Khammam-Warangal highway, three people lost their lives in the early hours of Friday. The incident occurred near Kudiyathanda, on the outskirts of Maripeda, when two trucks collided head-on.
Following the collision, a fire broke out in one of the lorry cabins, leading to the immediate death of both drivers and a cleaner at the scene. Another individual sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Firefighters arrived promptly and managed to extinguish the flames, while local police conducted rescue and clearance operations. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
