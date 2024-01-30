Fast Track Court In Gorakhpur Sentences Youths To 30 Years Imprisonment In 2022 Gang-Rape Case

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Fast Track Court Judge Manoj Kumar on Tuesday sentenced three convicts to 30 years imprisonment each on Monday for gang-raping a married woman on September 7, 2022. They have also been fined Rs 50,000 each failing, which the culprits have to face one year of imprisonment separately.

The culprits have been identified as Raja Ansari alias Imtiaz Mohammad Ansari, a resident of Salempur in Deoria district, Santosh Chauhan of Krishnanagar Private Colony, and Ankit Paswan, a resident of Dharamshala Old Falmandi, had raped her. The survivor fought the case alone as her in-laws disowned her after the incident.

Assistant District Government Advocate Ramesh Chandra Pandey told the court that the 25-year-old married woman, a resident of Maharajganj district, left her husband's house after a dispute and came to Gorakhpur. However, not having any contacts in Gorakhpur, she lived near the Dharamshala Bazaar bridge.

Taking advantage of her solitariness, the criminals kidnapped her from the Gorakhpur Junction and gang-raped her in the bushes along the Dharamshala Bazaar Railway Line. She was assaulted when she raised an alarm.

The survivor's family refused to offer help and said they could not accept her as she had apparently been 'tarnished'. She then decided to rush to the Government Railway Police alone in critical condition and lodged a complaint against her abusers following which the police launched a probe.

She was admitted to a local hospital where she remained unconscious for a long time. After regaining consciousness, she provided the police officials with details to nab the accused. After battling for 16 months, she finally got justice when her abusers were punished by the court.