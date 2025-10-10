ETV Bharat / state

Fashion Is Not Just About Glamour; Kashmiri Students Must Join NIFT Srinagar: Director

NIFT building in Budgam in Kashmir valley ( ETV Bharat )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool Published : October 10, 2025 at 4:58 PM IST

Srinagar: Until 2022, management of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) would hold its annual convocations at hired government buildings in Srinagar, and its students would choke with the little space and classrooms. But in the past six years of its introduction in Kashmir, NIFT has now grown into a full-fledged institution with its multi-storied, sprawling campus on the hilltop in Budgam. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, the Director of NIFT, Srinagar, Professor Monika Gupta, spoke about the growth of the institution since its inception and the response of the Kashmir-based students towards fashion as academics and career, and how the institute blends Kashmir’s handicrafts, artisans, and their skills into the academics of the students. Director of NIFT, Professor Monika Gupta (ETV Bharat) NIFT in Kashmir She said, "NIFT was started in 2016 from Rangreth in Srinagar outskirts. By 2022, the institute got its own sprawling campus in Ompura, Budgam, a suburb on Srinagar outskirts. With separate hostels for boys and girls, an auditorium, an amphitheatre and spacious classrooms for the students. This is one of the best NIFT campuses amongst the 19 campuses which we have across India. Infrastructure-wise, we have the best." Response from Local Students According to Professor Gupta, the enrollment from local students from Jammu and Kashmir is less, as the students from the UT prefer outside colleges to NIFT. She said, "We are also promoting; we are getting more students, but some of the students don’t want to stay in Srinagar; they opt for other campuses. We have a very small number of local students. We are still hoping that we get more domicile seats filled." "We are reaching out to educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, promoting NIFT among the students. Maybe the lower response has to do with the perception of fashion. The message from my side to the locals is, although it is a college, our main focus is on crafts, and we are very pleased to work with the crafts of Kashmir, and we would like artisans to come and work with us. Fashion does not mean that it is only garments," she added. Courses offered NIFT offers five courses. Four are undergraduate courses: Fashion Design, Fashion Communication, Fashion and Lifestyle Accessories, and Textile Designing. A two-year postgraduate course is also offered in Fashion Management. So we have five courses at this time. Our batch size is 40. For the UG courses, the basic educational requirement is 10+2, for which the entrance exam is held at the national level. For the PG course, any bachelor's degree is sufficient. The institute has a mix of local and non-local faculty. We are short on faculty. Those are long-term faculty, but from this year, we have been taking short-duration faculty. Training students for competitive Fashion Industry Fashion is a very dynamic industry, and everybody has to be up to date. Even the faculties have to keep referring to what is new and what is the latest. So for the students, definitely, we have a certain subscription to certain forecasts. Then there are fashion shows, there are exhibitions, and there are fairs where we send our faculty. They update their knowledge. And otherwise, generally, these are available on social media, and if anybody wants to subscribe to certain things, we allow them. And these are the things which are transmitted to the students. Removing perception, Convincing local students