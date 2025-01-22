Farooq Abdullah Slams PDP For Targeting NC Over Article 370

Jammu: National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for targeting the Omar Abdullah-led government over Article 370.
"PDP should introspect as it was this party who allied with the BJP despite the fact that we and Congress party approached them not to do that," Farooq said here.
Addressing a Schedule Caste conference of the party, he said, "Article 370 was brought by Maharaja in 1927 to protect the Dogras of Jammu and not the Kashmiris. The people of neighbouring Punjab were rich and Maharaja wanted to protect the land and jobs of the people of Jammu. They would not go to Kashmir because of the fear of Muslims."
He said that at present India doesn't have threats from the outside but from the inside. "What fear they have as they are 80 per cent of the population," the NC president said.
Replying to the Congress party's allegation of the Omar-led government not consulting alliance partners, Farooq said, "The government knows what to do. Nobody can dictate terms to the government."
Meanwhile, on the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley, he took on the BJP government for not doing anything to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits. He also claimed that the train to Kashmir "has been delayed for two months."
"I was ready to travel to Kashmir by train on January 25 but it has been delayed for two months now," Abdullah told reporters here.