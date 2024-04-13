Farooq Abdullah Predicts INDIA Bloc Victory in All Six Constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Farooq Abdullah, the President of the National Conference, on Saturday exuded confidence in the INDIA Bloc securing victory in all six parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasised the unpredictability of certain matters asserting that preempting conclusions before their time isn't wise.

Farooq Abdullah cited the example of a military general, stating that just as informing the enemy about an attack strategy beforehand would lead to defeat, premature disclosures can be detrimental. He also critiqued Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging those who talk about dynastic politics to introspect. He questioned whether dynastic politics is limited to the Congress and the National Conference, or if it extends further, illustrating his point with analogies of industrialists grooming their heirs and actors passing on their craft to their children.

Responding to a query about the delay in restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah accused Prime Minister Modi of providing toilets in some areas of the country where people were promised jobs. He expressed a desire to see a place in India where such promises have been fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Omar Abdullah briefly conversed with the media, expressing confidence in Mian Altaf as the best candidate for the Anantnag parliamentary seat and suggesting discussions if he chooses not to contest.

Regarding Mian Altaf's health, Omar Abdullah clarified that he is unaware of any health-related reasons preventing him from contesting elections. He cautioned against blindly believing everything reported in the media, citing instances where misinformation prevails. As of now, Mian Altaf remains the hopeful candidate for the parliamentary constituency of Anantnag. It remains to be seen whether Mian Altaf's alleged health issues will indeed deter him from contesting elections in the Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

