ETV Bharat / state

Farooq Abdullah Slams BJP, Says 'Their Work Is To Spread Hatred'

Ajmer: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, who was on a visit to the shrine of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz here, on Friday asserted that his party and BJP can never unit. He also accused the BJP of spreading hatred.

Abdullah also expressed his wishes for peace, brotherhood, and progress for Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the reporters during his visit here, he emphasised the importance of harmony in the nation. Responding to rumours about a potential alliance between the NC and BJP following Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent inauguration of Sonamarg tunnel, he said, "We cannot stay with BJP. Their work is to spread hatred."

He also spoke about the adverse weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that less snowfall this winter could cause water shortages. He prayed for better snowfall in the mountains to avoid future water crises.