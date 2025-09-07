ETV Bharat / state

Farooq Abdullah Censures Jammu Kashmir Wakf Board For Installing National Emblem Inside Dargah

Srinagar: National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said that the installation of the National emblem on the inauguration plaque inside the renovated Dargah shrine in Hazratbal in Srinagar city was wrong and people will not tolerate it.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, Farooq said the Wakf board chairperson should not have installed the board there as people did not like it. “What happened in Hazratbal was wrong. They should not have installed that board there. My father (SMA) collected funds from the people here but he did not install any board in it or inscribe his name. This Dargah has been built from the money donated by the people,” he said.

On registration of the FIR by the Jammu and Kashmir police, he said, “They made a mistake by installing the board which people didn't like; they said it is wrong. She should not have done it. They should understand that people will not tolerate it. We are peace-loving, and I think they should understand that.”

The inscription of the Ahsoka Emblem inside the inauguration plaque of Dargah by the Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board and its removal on Friday by the worshippers has created a major political row in Jammu and Kashmir, with the ruling party, National Conference and the PDP demanding the removal of Wakf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi. The BJP has supported Andrabi, who is the national executive member of the party.

Meanwhile, the National Conference Member of Parliament Ruhullah Mehdi said in a statement that the Jammu and Kashmir police have detained thirty persons in connection with the removal of the emblem from the plaque in Daragh.