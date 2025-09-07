Farooq Abdullah Censures Jammu Kashmir Wakf Board For Installing National Emblem Inside Dargah
The inscription of the Ahsoka Emblem inside the Dargah by the Wakf Board and its removal by the worshippers has created a major political row
Published : September 7, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST
Srinagar: National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said that the installation of the National emblem on the inauguration plaque inside the renovated Dargah shrine in Hazratbal in Srinagar city was wrong and people will not tolerate it.
Speaking to reporters in Anantnag, Farooq said the Wakf board chairperson should not have installed the board there as people did not like it. “What happened in Hazratbal was wrong. They should not have installed that board there. My father (SMA) collected funds from the people here but he did not install any board in it or inscribe his name. This Dargah has been built from the money donated by the people,” he said.
On registration of the FIR by the Jammu and Kashmir police, he said, “They made a mistake by installing the board which people didn't like; they said it is wrong. She should not have done it. They should understand that people will not tolerate it. We are peace-loving, and I think they should understand that.”
The inscription of the Ahsoka Emblem inside the inauguration plaque of Dargah by the Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board and its removal on Friday by the worshippers has created a major political row in Jammu and Kashmir, with the ruling party, National Conference and the PDP demanding the removal of Wakf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi. The BJP has supported Andrabi, who is the national executive member of the party.
Meanwhile, the National Conference Member of Parliament Ruhullah Mehdi said in a statement that the Jammu and Kashmir police have detained thirty persons in connection with the removal of the emblem from the plaque in Daragh.
“I am disheartened and anguished to learn that nearly thirty individuals have been detained by the Police in connection to events that unfolded at Dargah, Hazratbal. I strongly condemn this act of operational retribution at a time when statesmanship demanded an approach of reconciliation and empathy from the administration. It is equally disappointing that this issue is being institutionally distorted to represent a twisted litmus test for “ nationalism,” Mehdi said.
He said there are laws that define the precedent and scope of using the National Emblem and there are also laws against hurting religious sentiments and creating disharmony in society.
“While the police and authorities have taken an operational and punitive recourse by detaining people, why aren’t they equally serious in the application of those laws? Why aren’t those who created this unfortunate situation at one of our most revered religious sites being held legally accountable? One hopes that those who have been arrested are released to their families. I stand with them and their families as they endure a foreboding sense of uncertainty,” he said.
Read More