Farooq Abdullah Accuses PM Modi of Fear-Mongering During Lok Sabha Election 2024

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah, also a sitting Member of Parliament representing Srinagar, alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy of instilling fear among Hindus to prolong his grip on power, during an election rally in Srinagar's Khanyar area on Saturday.

Dr Farooq, addressing the crowd in support of NC's Lok Sabha candidate Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, paraphrased PM's remarks, claiming Modi attempted to sow apprehension among Hindus by suggesting their traditional symbols like mangalsutras would be confiscated and sold for the benefit of Muslims.

"We won't stoop to snatching mangalsutras from our mothers and sisters," Dr Farooq stated, implying disagreement with Modi's narrative.

Dr Farooq further criticized Modi's rhetoric, stating, "He is fostering animosity between Hindus and Muslims and baselessly accusing Muslims of having more children. Parenthood is a divine blessing. How can he understand it when he hasn't experienced it himself?"

The veteran NC leader accused Modi of cultivating division in the nation, expressing opposition to such tactics. "We pray for his downfall. His claims are false," Dr Farooq declared.

Dr Farooq, who has stepped down from contesting the Lok Sabha Elections due to health reasons, highlighted Modi's shift in focus from issues affecting the common populace. "Initially, he addressed concerns like the price of essential commodities and unemployment. However, in his tenure, the cost of living has soared," Dr Farooq stated, emphasizing the disparity between Modi's promises and the reality faced by citizens.

Touching upon the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq criticized the appointment of non-local officials in key administrative roles. "From senior police officials to deputy commissioners, all are outsiders. We must resist and demonstrate our rejection of the decisions made on August 5, 2019," Dr Farooq asserted.

On August 5, 2019, the government abrogated Article 370, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and reorganizing it into Union territories.