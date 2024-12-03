ETV Bharat / state

Farming Reimagined: How IFFCO's Nano Urea Is Empowering Farmers And Saving The Planet

Nano Fertilizers replace traditional Urea and DAP, cutting subsidies, reducing imports, and aligning with India's vision for self-reliance and environmentally sustainable agriculture.

Nano Fertilizers replace traditional Urea and DAP, cutting subsidies, reducing imports, and aligning with India's vision for self-reliance and environmentally sustainable agriculture.
File Photo: IFFCO Logo (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for adopting scientific methods and technological innovations to double farmers' incomes and ensure self-reliance in food grain production. Responding to this vision, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO)'s scientists have developed Nano Urea (liquid), Nano Urea Plus, and Nano DAP using indigenous technology.

These advanced fertilisers, promoted under Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, aim to replace traditional Urea and DAP, empowering farmers with sustainable and efficient solutions.

Gujarat Leads the Nano Revolution in Agriculture

Gujarat has emerged as a frontrunner in adopting Nano Fertilizers, with over 20 lakh farmers integrating them into their farming practices. Advanced agricultural techniques, including drip irrigation and drone-assisted pesticide spraying, have complemented the widespread adoption of Nano Urea. Sales data reflects its rising popularity, with bottle sales growing from 8.75 lakh in 2021-22 to over 26 lakh in 2023-24.

In 2022, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the world's first Nano Urea (liquid) plant in Kalol, near Gandhinagar. This facility, developed by IFFCO, has a daily production capacity of 1.75 lakh litres and holds a patent for its indigenous nano fertilizer technology. IFFCO has also begun exporting Nano Urea to Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Brazil, and has showcased its technology in the USA.

Advantages of Nano Fertilizers

Nano Urea and Nano DAP effectively address nitrogen and phosphorus deficiencies in crops. Unlike traditional fertilizers with low absorption rates, nano fertilizers deliver ultrafine particles absorbed directly through leaves, ensuring minimal wastage. A single 500-ml bottle can cover an acre of farmland, making it an efficient and sustainable alternative.

These fertilizers also reduce transportation and storage costs due to their compact design. Farmers can replace a 45-Kg bag of traditional Urea with one Nano Urea bottle, significantly lowering farming expenses while improving productivity and crop quality.

Economic and Environmental Benefits

The adoption of Nano Fertilizers promises substantial savings by reducing reliance on imports and subsidies. Environmentally friendly, they prevent pollution, protect soil and water quality, and improve groundwater and air conditions. Experts highlight that these non-toxic fertilizers preserve soil nutrients, supporting substantial farming practices.

Read More

  1. Woman Farmer Jailed Over Fertilizer Dispute In Madhya Pradesh; Released After Two Days Amid Protests
  2. Explained: How Ancient Indian Tree Pongamia Offers Nutritious Oil, Aviation Biofuel, Protein In US

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for adopting scientific methods and technological innovations to double farmers' incomes and ensure self-reliance in food grain production. Responding to this vision, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO)'s scientists have developed Nano Urea (liquid), Nano Urea Plus, and Nano DAP using indigenous technology.

These advanced fertilisers, promoted under Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership, aim to replace traditional Urea and DAP, empowering farmers with sustainable and efficient solutions.

Gujarat Leads the Nano Revolution in Agriculture

Gujarat has emerged as a frontrunner in adopting Nano Fertilizers, with over 20 lakh farmers integrating them into their farming practices. Advanced agricultural techniques, including drip irrigation and drone-assisted pesticide spraying, have complemented the widespread adoption of Nano Urea. Sales data reflects its rising popularity, with bottle sales growing from 8.75 lakh in 2021-22 to over 26 lakh in 2023-24.

In 2022, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the world's first Nano Urea (liquid) plant in Kalol, near Gandhinagar. This facility, developed by IFFCO, has a daily production capacity of 1.75 lakh litres and holds a patent for its indigenous nano fertilizer technology. IFFCO has also begun exporting Nano Urea to Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Brazil, and has showcased its technology in the USA.

Advantages of Nano Fertilizers

Nano Urea and Nano DAP effectively address nitrogen and phosphorus deficiencies in crops. Unlike traditional fertilizers with low absorption rates, nano fertilizers deliver ultrafine particles absorbed directly through leaves, ensuring minimal wastage. A single 500-ml bottle can cover an acre of farmland, making it an efficient and sustainable alternative.

These fertilizers also reduce transportation and storage costs due to their compact design. Farmers can replace a 45-Kg bag of traditional Urea with one Nano Urea bottle, significantly lowering farming expenses while improving productivity and crop quality.

Economic and Environmental Benefits

The adoption of Nano Fertilizers promises substantial savings by reducing reliance on imports and subsidies. Environmentally friendly, they prevent pollution, protect soil and water quality, and improve groundwater and air conditions. Experts highlight that these non-toxic fertilizers preserve soil nutrients, supporting substantial farming practices.

Read More

  1. Woman Farmer Jailed Over Fertilizer Dispute In Madhya Pradesh; Released After Two Days Amid Protests
  2. Explained: How Ancient Indian Tree Pongamia Offers Nutritious Oil, Aviation Biofuel, Protein In US

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NANO REVOLUTIONAGRICULTURENANO UREA FARMING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.