Farming On Other Side Of Border Cost Cooch Behar Farmer His Freedom, Spends Almost A Month In Bangladesh Prison

Cooch Behar: Days before BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw was captured by Pakistan Rangers, Ukil Barman from Cooch Behar too was kidnapped by some criminals and handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) while he was farming on his land on the other side of the border. Barman's kidnapping came as a surprise for his family as he had been working on his land on the other side of the border for decades.

As Shaw was released on May 14, Barman's family hoped for his freedom too. And they did not have to live long as Barman too was released by BGB in the evening. The stories of Purnam and Ukil are in stark contrast. Purnam was a BSF jawan caught on the Pakistan border while he was on duty to look after farmers who cultivate their land on the other side of the barbed wire. The moment he got a little lackadaisical, the Pakistan Rangers took him away. Amid the tension over his release, India attacked militant camps in Pakistan as part of Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Air Force too retaliated for three consecutive days in response to Pakistan's intermittent drone-missile attacks. Amid the hostilities, severe anxiety prevailed at Purnam's native Rishra village in Hooghly. Similar anxiety and apprehensions prevailed at Barman's residence at Shitalkuchi as relations between India and Bangladesh have soured since August last year.

But since India and Bangladesh are at peace, there was a faint glimmer of hope. That glimmer of hope shone when Bangladesh handed over Barman to the 157th Battalion of the Guwahati Frontier of BSF. After that, the BSF conducted his health check-up and took him home.

Ukil Barman being welcomed in his village (ETV Bharat)

Unlike Purnam, Barman had gone farming on his land on the other side of the border. Little had he imagined that he would be imprisoned in Bangladeshi prison for almost a month. "I will no longer till my land on the other side of the border. I will sell the land and not even let my son cross the border for farming. I shudder to think of my days in the prison in Bangladesh," Barman told ETV Bharat.

Barman's son Paritosh said, “We will no longer go to work on our land on the other side of the border. We have four bighas of land. We want the Indian government to take our land. Why should we go to work on the land on the other side, where we have to live in constant fear?"

On April 16, Barman had gone to cultivate his land on the other side of the barbed wire like any other day. However, he was kidnapped by miscreants from Bangladesh. Later, he was handed over to the BGB. He was branded an infiltrator and imprisoned in the neighbouring country.

“They captured me and handed me over to the BGB. Then they took me to Hatibandha police station. Then they arrested me and remanded me to jail. The BGB personnel said, ‘Uncle, there is nothing to fear, we have caught you. We will take our people back and release you,'" Barman recalled.

Meanwhile, appeals were made to the Bangladesh government from various quarters. North Bengal IG Rajesh Yadav, Jalpaiguri Range DIG Santosh Nimbalkar and other administrative officials visited Barman's house. Starting from the Chief Minister, BJP MPs also took the initiative. The legal process to get Barman out of Bangladesh jail began and he was eventually handed over to BSF on Wednesday.

Cooch Behar residents are elated over Barman's return. Several Trinamool Congress leaders visited his house on Thursday. The list included Trinamool district president Abhijit De Bhowmik in Cooch Behar, NBSTC chairman and Trinamool Congress leader Partha Pratim Roy and others. The Barmans offered sweets to all.

Abhijit De Bhowmik said, Barman was released the same day as BSF jawan Purnam Shaw was sent back to the country. "It is impossible not to thank the government. The Chief Minister also took the initiative," he said.

Cooch Behar MP Jagadish Roy Basunia said, ‘‘Ukil Barman was taken away by a group of Bangladeshi criminals. We tried to bring him back. We talked to the BSF. The state government was contacted. Barman was released. He had to spend time in a Bangladeshi jail. After the change of government in Bangladesh, an anti-India mentality has emerged among the people of Bangladesh."

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said, ‘‘I express my sincere gratitude and thanks to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Foreign Minister of India. Due to their efforts, Rajbangshi farmer Ukil Barman from Shitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, has been returned to the BSF from Bangladesh. We discussed with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs for the release of Barman and contacted the Prime Minister’s Office. "I believe that Ukil Burman's return to India is an important sign of India's diplomatic success."