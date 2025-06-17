Farmer's Son In MP Clears NEET UG 2025, Gears Up To Become First Doctor From Their Village

Kota: After the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared NEET UG 2025 results, there have been many stories of grit and determination as it is one of the toughest exams in the country. Over 22 lakh people wrote the exam with 12.36 lakh qualified candidates. Among these stories, one such story is that of Rambabu Dangi, a farmer’s son from Rajpur Kheda village in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, who has secured 530 marks in his very first attempt at the medical entrance test.

A student who once helped his father in the fields, Rambabu has now secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 23,748, making him eligible for a government MBBS seat under both the All India (15%) and State (85%) quotas. Now, he is set to become the first MBBS doctor from his village of about 700 people.

Meritorious From The Beginning

Rambabu has always been a meritorious student, having secured 86% in his 10th boards (CBSE). After this, on advice by people from his village, he joined a residential coaching program in Kota, and began his NEET preparation alongside studying for Classes 11 and 12 from the Madhya Pradesh Board. In his 12th class boards, Rambabu secured 92%. Though his parents are small farmers, they supported him extensively once they got to know of Kota and the coaching centers there.

Regarding NEET, he shares, “My target was to score 650, as that would improve chances of getting into a top government college,” said Rambabu, adding, “This year’s paper was tough, but I gave it my all and followed the guidance of the faculty in Kota carefully.”

Dev Sharma, who coached Rambabu, praised his focus and discipline. “He broke all myths,” Sharma said. “With the right attitude, hard work, and Kota’s structured coaching, Rambabu turned his dream into reality.”

Whole Family Celebrating

According to his father Ratanlal, who is a small farmer with only ten bighas of land in a remote area of Madhya Pradesh, the whole family is celebrating after this. “When we got to know that he cleared the exam, we were elated as he would become the first doctor from our village. He used to travel 25 km by bus every day to go to school before he joined Kota, and he dreamed to be a doctor from his 10th clas. His hard work paid off,” shares Ratanlal, adding, “We distributed sweets throughout the village.” Rambabu’s mother Bhagwati works alongside her husband in the farm.