Farmers Should Be Helped With Research, New Technologies: President Murmu

Ranchi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday stressed on the importance of reaching out to farmers with the benefits of research and new technologies.

She was addressing the centenary celebrations of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA) in Ranchi as the chief guest. Jharkhand Governor and Chief Minister were also present on the occasion.

Recalling her six-year tenure as Governor of Jharkhand, President Murmu said that the people here have showered her with immense love. The standard of living of farmers can be improved by cultivating lac, resin and gum, she said adding that during her days as Governor, she had once gone to Palamu and people told her the area was named such because of the cultivation of Palash, Lac and Mahua.

She said that most of the tribal women are involved in lac cultivation and there is a need to ensure that the farmers get the benefit of research and new technologies. She said that various methods for increasing the storage period of the vegetables and other produce should also be considered.

President recognised as 'People's Governor' in Jharkhand: Governor

Addressing the event, Governor Santosh Gangwar said that in all the areas he visited so far, one thing is common and that is President Murmu has left an indelible mark as the Governor and is known as 'People's Governor'.

CM Hemant Soren said that today big things are said for the farmers and the figures put up a happy picture about them but the reality is different. The condition and problems of the farmers have remained the same. "Today we are proud of the fact that 55 percent of the total lacquer production in the country is from Jharkhand but no one thinks how we climbed down from 70 to 55 percent," he said.

Why only Lakhpati Didi for women farmers, why not Crorepati Didi?: CM

Soren said, "Today we are talking about making 'Lakhpati Didi'. My question is why talk of Lakhpati Didi and why not Crorepati Didi. For centuries, our sentiments have been towards farmers and will remain with them in future as well. If we look at the figures, in the last hundred years, farmers have become agricultural laborers, why did this happen? Both the Centre and the State need to think together on this.

Middlemen is powerful in the country: Soren

The Chief Minister further said that the middlemen have become powerful in the country and farmers are suffering losses. "The middlemen are getting the benefit of the farmers' produce. Along with seasonal crops, the state government has also promoted alternative farming and lac cultivation has been given recognition. In this materialistic age, it is very important to keep the farmers alive," he added.

Lac is as old as the history of India - Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who was also present at the programme, said that the history of lac is as old as the history of India. Even in the Mahabharata period, lac was made from Lakhshagriha, he said.

"Lac can play an important role in increasing agriculture and the coming days are of diversification and agro-forestry. By processing lac and making secondary products, its price can be increased. Lac cultivation can also help in the ambitious scheme of making Lakhpati Didi. The central government plans to fix MSP by adding 50 percent profit to the cost of cluster based farming, emphasise on processing and lac production. Ranchi will be developed as the best centre in agricultural education and research," Chauhan said.