ETV Bharat / state

UP: Farmers Rejoice As Water Levels Rise, Overwhelming Taps And Borewells

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): Hundreds of farmers in Uttar Pradesh are overjoyed as the recent rains brought a welcome respite for them.

After days of chaos, the heavy rain has brought good news for the agriculture community in the state as water is now overflowing 24/7 from previously closed taps, borings, and hand pumps in many areas, especially in Lakhimpur Kheri district, which sparked hope in the otherwise rain deficit villages.

Farmers have demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should take steps to use this water properly.

Viral Video Sparks Hope

Recently, a video from Hazratpur village went viral on social media, showing non-stop water flow from a hand pump and tap while an elderly man was showing around.

A similar phenomenon was observed at Baba Gurdeep Singh's residence, where water is flowing from a previously closed borewell and tap.