UP: Farmers Rejoice As Water Levels Rise, Overwhelming Taps And Borewells

By ETV Bharat English Team

Uttar Pradesh has received record rainfall this year which created chaos across that state. However, it brought a much-awaited respite to farmers as water began to overflow automatically from closed taps and hand pumps in many areas, especially Lakhimpur Kheri.

Collage showing water overflowing from a tap, closed borewell and hand pump in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri
Collage showing water overflowing from a tap, closed borewell and hand pump in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri (ETV Bharat)

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): Hundreds of farmers in Uttar Pradesh are overjoyed as the recent rains brought a welcome respite for them.

After days of chaos, the heavy rain has brought good news for the agriculture community in the state as water is now overflowing 24/7 from previously closed taps, borings, and hand pumps in many areas, especially in Lakhimpur Kheri district, which sparked hope in the otherwise rain deficit villages.

Farmers have demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should take steps to use this water properly.

Viral Video Sparks Hope

Recently, a video from Hazratpur village went viral on social media, showing non-stop water flow from a hand pump and tap while an elderly man was showing around.

A similar phenomenon was observed at Baba Gurdeep Singh's residence, where water is flowing from a previously closed borewell and tap.

Farmers’ Demand To CM Yogi

Meanwhile, farmers and residents of Baba Gurdeep Singh requested the Yogi government divert water properly. They also demanded that the government should order the sowing of Satha paddy on the Terai land after checking the water level. Earlier, the government ordered to stop this.

Agricultural Scientist Speaks

Agricultural scientist Dr Pradeep Bisen told ETV Bharat that the water level in the Terai region is quite high.

“Due to the rain and continuous floods, the water level has improved, and hence water is flowing out of the tap. It has been observed once or twice before that cases of water flowing out have been reported in different parts of the district when the water level rises,” he said.

