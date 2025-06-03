ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Ready To Offer 36,000 Acres Under Second Phase Land Pooling For Amaravati: AP Minister

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana has said here that farmers have come forward to offer 36,000 acres of land for the second phase of land pooling for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati to accommodate an international airport, smart industries and a sports city.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat on Monday, the minister noted that the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government needs 5,000 acres of land to build an airport similar to Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad and another 2,500 acres each to accommodate smart industries and an international sports city respectively.

However, he observed that no decision has been taken yet whether the government should go for land acquisition or land pooling options, adding that village meetings are being held to elicit farmers’ opinion.

According to Narayana, farmers are gravitating towards the land pooling option.