Farmers' March to Delhi: Mobile Internet Service Shut in 7 Districts of Haryana From Sunday

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 9 hours ago

The districts where the government has decided to stop internet services include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa

The districts where internet services have been shut in Haryana are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

Chandigarh: In view of the growing tension ahead of the farmers' march to Delhi on February 13, the Haryana government has imposed a shut down of the mobile internet in 7 districts.

According to the order issued by the government, the mobile internet service ban will be implemented in the seven districts from 6 am on February 11 (Sunday) to 11 pm on February 13 (Tuesday).

Not only that the borders between Punjab and Haryana in Ambala, Jind and Fatehabad districts will be closed before the Delhi march on February 13. The march has been called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.

Over 200 farmers' unions will participate in the protest march.

Cops have also set up concrete blocks, barbed wire, barricades and others at Ambala's Shambhu border.

Haryana Police have a 50-company of central paramilitary forces to avert any untoward situation.

The farmers are protesting on issues like Legal assurance for MSP, Swaminathan Commission's recommendations' implmentation, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt cut and others.

TAGGED:

Farmers Protest UpdateMobile Internet Banned

