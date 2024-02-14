Farmers' Protest: Haryana Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Services in 7 Districts till Feb 15

author img

By PTI

Published : 5 hours ago

Updated : 51 minutes ago

The Haryana government extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts until February 15 due to farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation. The protesters, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are demanding a minimum support price for crops and loan waivers. The conditions in these districts remain critical and tense.

The Haryana government has extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts until February 15 due to farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation. The protesters, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are demanding a minimum support price for crops and loan waivers. The conditions in these districts remain critical and tense.

Farmers' Protest: Haryana Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Services in 7 Districts till Feb 15

Chandigarh:The Haryana government on Tuesday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts by two days till February 15 in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation. These districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa, the government said in an order.On Tuesday, farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells at two border points as protesters tried to break past barricades set up by the Haryana Police to stop them from heading to the national capital.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers. In the order, additional chief secretary of Haryana T V S N Prasad said, "After assessment of the current prevailing law & order situation in the state, the conditions are still critical and tense in the district Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa."

"...There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in above mentioned districts on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours," Prasad said. The order has been issued under Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017.

According to the order, the suspension of the mobile internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa has been extended till February 15. All telecom service providers in Haryana have been directed to ensure compliance with the order.

Read More

  1. Farmers' March to Delhi: Mobile Internet Service Shut in 7 Districts of Haryana From Sunday
  2. 'Delhi Chalo' farmers try to break through road blocks, clash with Haryana cops
Last Updated :51 minutes ago

TAGGED:

Farmers ProtestHaryana Internet ServicesDelhi Chalo Agitation

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.