Farmers Protest Against Waqf Act: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Takes Out Rally At Freedom Park

Farmers protested at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, demanding repeal of the Waqf Act and removal of lands from Waqf records, citing arbitrary claims over properties.

MLA B Y Vijayendra and other BKS members hold rally at Freedom Park (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 53 minutes ago

Bengaluru: Thousands of farmers from the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) gathered at Freedom Park on Tuesday for the 'Rayatha Garjana Rally' demanding the repeal of the Waqf Act. The rally, supported by BJP Karnataka president and MLA BY Vijayendra, aimed to protest against the Karnataka Waqf Board's alleged arbitrary claims over farmers' lands, temples and public properties.

The farmers, led by a Mutt (temple) chief, raised concerns that the Waqf Board was unlawfully designating lands, including agricultural plots, temple properties and even public spaces, as Waqf properties without proper documentation or notice. Protest leaders accused the Karnataka Waqf Board of bypassing constitutional land ownership rights, particularly those under the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

"Farmers' lands, temples and public properties are being arbitrarily declared as Waqf properties without proper documentation. This is an attack on constitutional rights and we demand immediate justice," said Swamiji, the leader of the protest. The BKS, affiliated with the RSS, also voices concerns over the state's recent directives that required properties to be recorded as Waqf within a specific timeframe. Protesters warned that these actions were destabilising the livelihoods of farmers and other marginalised groups, with one farmer's suicide in Haveri district already attributed to the growing land disputes.

In solidarity with the farmers, BY Vijayendra criticised the misuse of the Waqf Act and urged the state government to act swiftly to protect citizens' land rights. "The government must repeal or amend the Waqf Act to protect the land rights of farmers, Dalits and the public. Failure to act will lead to intensified protests across the state," said Vijayendra.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to authorities, listing their demands, including the immediate removal of farmer's lands from the Waqf Board's records, exemption for temple properties, and a repeal or amendment of the Waqf Act. "If our demands are not addressed, we will intensify our protests," the farmers declared, urging the government to prioritise justice for farmers and other affected groups.

