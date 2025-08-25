Farmers Protest Against Forced Land Acquisitions In Bihar

Patna: Thousands of farmers took to the streets of Patna on Monday to protest against land acquisition and raise their problems. The protest under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) which is a banner organization of farmer associations across the country saw participation of farmers affiliated to 11 organizations starting a march from Buddha Smriti Park towards the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence. They were stopped at the Dak Bangla Chowk by the Police.
The farmers have been accusing the state government of trying to forcibly acquire their fertile land. They allege that the acquisition is going on in many districts but the compensation being paid is very low. They say that land is their lifeline with the help of which they support their family and if this is taken away, they would be left with no source of livelihood.
Farmers’ leader from Haryana, Pradeep Hooda, said that the peasants are seeking security for their future from the government. The farmers are also demanding proper utilization of flood waters through the Koel canal so that water-scarce areas also turn green.
"The farmer carries out farming despite all the problems, but he does not get a proper price for his crop. The government acquires his land when it wants to, and he does not get proper compensation. The farmer is on the road just to demand his rights," he said.
One of the protesting farmers, Santosh Kumar Bharti, said that the government is acquiring the farmland for the industry. The farmers are neither getting proper compensation nor jobs to sustain themselves.
"Our livelihood depends on this land. The whole game of land acquisition is being played to benefit industrialists and big capitalists,” he pointed out.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP from Buxar, Sudhakar Singh, also participated in the protest seeking compensation in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act at the rate of four times the market price.
"The farmers' land should be acquired only after they receive the money. Presently, it is being acquired without paying any money. The farmers have to file cases to get their due compensation. We have come out on the streets of Patna to unmask the conspiracies of the government," he claimed.
The farmers are demanding that land be acquired only with their consent and the compensation should be four times the market price.
They want a concrete guarantee on employment and rehabilitation of the families affected by land acquisition, besides an end to the forced acquisition.
They want the land to be properly classified to get proper compensation and the acquisition should follow full payment of the compensation amount.
Their other demands include a gate at the Kootaku dam of the North Koel Canal Project and completion of irrigation projects in demand. They are also seeking free power for agriculture. The SKM also aired the demand for a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) on the entire agricultural produce.
The farmers have threatened a statewide agitation if their demands are not accepted soon.