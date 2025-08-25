ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Protest Against Forced Land Acquisitions In Bihar

Patna: Thousands of farmers took to the streets of Patna on Monday to protest against land acquisition and raise their problems. The protest under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) which is a banner organization of farmer associations across the country saw participation of farmers affiliated to 11 organizations starting a march from Buddha Smriti Park towards the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence. They were stopped at the Dak Bangla Chowk by the Police.

The farmers have been accusing the state government of trying to forcibly acquire their fertile land. They allege that the acquisition is going on in many districts but the compensation being paid is very low. They say that land is their lifeline with the help of which they support their family and if this is taken away, they would be left with no source of livelihood.

Farmers’ leader from Haryana, Pradeep Hooda, said that the peasants are seeking security for their future from the government. The farmers are also demanding proper utilization of flood waters through the Koel canal so that water-scarce areas also turn green.

"The farmer carries out farming despite all the problems, but he does not get a proper price for his crop. The government acquires his land when it wants to, and he does not get proper compensation. The farmer is on the road just to demand his rights," he said.

One of the protesting farmers, Santosh Kumar Bharti, said that the government is acquiring the farmland for the industry. The farmers are neither getting proper compensation nor jobs to sustain themselves.