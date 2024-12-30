ETV Bharat / state

Mahapanchayat Seeking Compensation Held In Greater Noida, Farmers Set Up Roadblock In Agra

Agra/Meerut: Amid the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) call for Mahapanchayat in Greater Noida on Monday to demand for compensation for farmers affected by land acquisition, district president Anurag Chaudhary has been put under house arrest in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district while several farmers have started marching towards the spot.

On the other hand, farmers who have been seeking return of their land acquired by the state government 15 years ago in Agra, on Monday set up tents on the inner ring road and blocked the stretch with tractor trolleys, resulting in massive traffic congestion on the Yamuna Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is also set to address the Mahapanchayat. Anurag Chaudhary told ETV Bharat that a heavy police force has been deployed outside his residence and he has been put under house arrest.

The decision of holding the Mahapanchayat was taken on December 15 at a meeting of farmers in Sisauli Kisan Bhawan under the chairmanship of BKU president Naresh Tikait.

Representatives of the farmers' unions of Meerut division along with Agra, Mathura, Hathras, Aligarh, Bulandshahr are expected to participate in the Mahapanchayat, where demand for a hike in the compensation and implementation of 2013 land acquisition bill are to be raised. Also, release of the farmers lodged in jail will also be taken up.

Upon information of the road block on the inner ring road, police and administration officials reached the spot and tried to convince the farmers to lift the road block but the issue has not been resolved till now. The farmers have been camping on the roadside with tractor trolleys since Sunday afternoon, sitting with placards and banners demanding return of their plots. The district administration tried to talk to the farmers but the latter are adamant on meeting the Chief Minister and demanded the government to return their land.

Among the protesters include farmers from Raipur and Rahnkala villages of Etmadpur tehsil, who reached the toll plaza of Inner Ring Road on tractor-trolleys with sticks in their hands last afternoon. They parked their vehicle on one lane and then sat on a dharna, raising slogans.

The farmers said that neither did they receive any compensation nor their land. They said that they have been demanding the government to return their land for many years but the administration has not listened to them.

On Sunday, ADM City Anup Kumar, ADA secretary Shraddha Shandilyan, SDM Sangamlal and ACP Piyush Kant Rai held several rounds of talks with the farmers till late night but they remained adamant on their demand.

Farmer leader Pradeep Sharma said their delegation should be allowed to talk to the Chief Minister and they will not move from the inner ring road till they receive an assurance. "Since our demands are not being heard, we have been compelled to set up a roadblock. The Agra Development Authority (ADA) got this land registered in its name in the revenue records due to which, the farmers' ownership rights ended," he said.