Farmers Oppose Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road Project, Term Land Acquisition Illegal
Farmers from 74 villages urged the government to cancel the PRR project, terming the land acquisition illegal and devastating to thousands of families.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Bengaluru: Farmers and residents from at least 74 villages on the northern and western edges of Bengaluru in Karnataka have intensified their opposition to the long-delayed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, accusing the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) of reviving a two-decade-old land acquisition process that they say has lapsed under law.
On Thursday, members of the PRR Raitha Haagu Niveshanadarara Sangha, representing the farmers, submitted a detailed memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the government to scrap the project and restore their land rights.
‘20 years of uncertainty’
The farmers say the BDA first issued preliminary acquisition notifications in 2005–06 for the 65-kilometre road meant to decongest Bengaluru’s traffic. Final notifications followed in 2007, but no compensation was paid, and no land was taken into possession.
“Section 27 of the BDA Act clearly states that if an award is not passed within five years, the scheme lapses. For 20 years, we have lived with financial loss, mental agony, and restrictions on our own property while the BDA did nothing. Now they are trying to revive an old, dead notification,” said Mavalipura B Srinivas, president of the Sangha.
Farmers say the uncertainty has left them economically, socially, and educationally distressed. They point out that despite being close to the Vidhana Soudha and the High Court, their appeals have gone unheard.
The core of the farmers’ grievance is compensation. They argue that the BDA is using the outdated 1894 Land Acquisition Act instead of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR). Other agencies, such as the National Highways Authority and the Karnataka Housing Board, have adopted the 2013 law, which offers higher compensation and rehabilitation benefits.
“BDA is trying to pay based on 2016 guideline rates even though market rates are 10 to 20 times higher today,” said Srinivas Murthy, the Sangha’s secretary. “This is not just unfair; it is illegal when new projects must follow the 2013 Act.”
The memorandum alleges that BDA officials even asked the Inspector General of Registration to freeze guideline value revisions along the PRR route since 2016, keeping official land prices artificially low to reduce payouts.
Legal and political concerns
The farmers also question the government’s shifting decisions. They cite a September 12, 2024, Urban Development Department order that promised compensation under the 2013 Act, followed just nine days later by a decision to revert to the 1894 Act.
“Which law applies depends on what suits real estate interests,” Srinivas said. “All three major parties—BJP, Congress, and JD(S)—are involved in this.”
The farmers have already filed multiple petitions in the High Court and say they will continue their legal fight. They also argue that the creation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) earlier this month reduces BDA’s jurisdiction, requiring any fresh acquisition to comply with the 2013 Act and the 74th Constitutional Amendment.
On Thursday, farmer representatives met BDA officials to express their objections. They say the meeting ended without assurances. “The BDA is holding so-called consent award meetings but is unwilling to conduct a proper Social Impact Assessment or pay present market rates,” Srinivas Murthy said.
Farmers fear that the proposed eight-lane road—renamed the “Bengaluru Business Corridor” in official documents—will demolish hundreds of homes and disrupt 18 BBMP wards, displacing more than 14,000 families. They maintain that no construction can proceed without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from affected landowners, which they refuse to give.
Key demands in the memorandum
In their memorandum to the Chief Minister, the Sangha highlighted several specific demands:
Drop all acquisition proceedings. Farmers argue that the original 2007 notification has lapsed and any revival is illegal; delete BDA’s name from revenue records. They say BDA has transferred land titles without paying compensation, which violates legal procedures, applying the 2013 LARR Act. Any fresh acquisition must follow the central law that ensures fair compensation and rehabilitation and update guideline values. Farmers demand that land prices reflect current market rates to prevent undervaluation, and the memorandum also warns that if the government proceeds, farmers “will be on the streets” to protect their rights.
So far, the state government has not announced its next steps. Farmers say earlier meetings with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also handles Bengaluru Development, yielded mixed signals. While he initially expressed sympathy, he later cited a Supreme Court ruling to deny compensation under the 2013 Act.
The Sangha insists it is not against infrastructure projects but wants the law to be followed. “We understand Bengaluru’s traffic problems,” Srinivas said. “But that cannot come at the cost of our fundamental rights and livelihoods.”
As the dispute enters its third decade, the farmers remain firm, saying no land will be surrendered without lawful compensation and a transparent process. Whether the state government revises its approach or faces prolonged legal and public protest will determine the fate of the long-delayed Peripheral Ring Road.
