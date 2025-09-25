ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Oppose Bengaluru Peripheral Ring Road Project, Term Land Acquisition Illegal

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: Farmers and residents from at least 74 villages on the northern and western edges of Bengaluru in Karnataka have intensified their opposition to the long-delayed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, accusing the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) of reviving a two-decade-old land acquisition process that they say has lapsed under law.

On Thursday, members of the PRR Raitha Haagu Niveshanadarara Sangha, representing the farmers, submitted a detailed memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the government to scrap the project and restore their land rights.

‘20 years of uncertainty’

The farmers say the BDA first issued preliminary acquisition notifications in 2005–06 for the 65-kilometre road meant to decongest Bengaluru’s traffic. Final notifications followed in 2007, but no compensation was paid, and no land was taken into possession.

“Section 27 of the BDA Act clearly states that if an award is not passed within five years, the scheme lapses. For 20 years, we have lived with financial loss, mental agony, and restrictions on our own property while the BDA did nothing. Now they are trying to revive an old, dead notification,” said Mavalipura B Srinivas, president of the Sangha.

Farmers say the uncertainty has left them economically, socially, and educationally distressed. They point out that despite being close to the Vidhana Soudha and the High Court, their appeals have gone unheard.

The core of the farmers’ grievance is compensation. They argue that the BDA is using the outdated 1894 Land Acquisition Act instead of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LARR). Other agencies, such as the National Highways Authority and the Karnataka Housing Board, have adopted the 2013 law, which offers higher compensation and rehabilitation benefits.

“BDA is trying to pay based on 2016 guideline rates even though market rates are 10 to 20 times higher today,” said Srinivas Murthy, the Sangha’s secretary. “This is not just unfair; it is illegal when new projects must follow the 2013 Act.”

The memorandum alleges that BDA officials even asked the Inspector General of Registration to freeze guideline value revisions along the PRR route since 2016, keeping official land prices artificially low to reduce payouts.