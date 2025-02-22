ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Launch Hunger Strike Against Land Acquisition For Space Park In Tamil Nadu

One of the villagers speaking at the hunger strike launched by farmers at Udangudi in Tamil Nadu opposing the Tamil Nadu government's acquisition of agricultural land for a proposed Space Park in Kulasekarapattinam. ( Etv Bharat )

Udangudi: A protest was staged in Udangudi, near Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu, as over 500 farmers and villagers launched a hunger strike on Thursday opposing the Tamil Nadu government's acquisition of agricultural land for a proposed Space Park in Kulasekarapattinam. The demonstration underscores rising tensions over land use and development, particularly regarding the expansion of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) facilities.

The proposed Space Park, spearheaded by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), is planned adjacent to ISRO’s second rocket launch pad, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone last year. In January, the government announced plans to acquire approximately 1,000 acres of fertile agricultural land across several villages, including Adiyakurichi, Venkataramanujapuram, and Madhavankurichi, triggering widespread opposition.

Residents argue that the acquisition would devastate their livelihoods, which are heavily dependent on agriculture. The protest movement has gained momentum through a series of actions. A consultative meeting in Udangudi led to the decision to escalate protests, followed by a walkout by Adiyakurichi farmers during a district collector’s grievance meeting on January 23.

Initially, police denied permission for a formal hunger strike and detained protestors who attempted to proceed. Undeterred, the villagers launched their protest, drawing participants from over 15 hamlets, including Adiyakurichi, Kulasekarapattinam, Kottangadu, Uthiramadan Kudiyiruppu, Vedakottaivilai, and Theethathapuram Gnaniya Kudiyiruppu.