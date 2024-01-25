Farmers in Haryana shifting to horticulture to earn more profit

Karnal (Haryana): Farmers in Haryana, which is an agrarian state, are slowly and steadily adopting modern methods to gain profitable deals. The recent trend is adoption of horticulture that is driving the cash boxes for the majority of farmers in the state.

Mahipal, a resident of the Takhana village of Karnal, who has been engaged in the trade for the last 15 years, said he shifted to horticulture of late by blending science and technology with primitive methods to earn more profits.

He has been growing guavas, bitter melons, brinjals, tomatoes, bottle gourds and several other vegetables on 10 acres of his land. He also ploughs in seven acres of land on a contractual basis. Although Mahipal had started off initially as a traditional farmer, he later went to the Horticulture Modern Institute of Haryana to know more about new techniques to become a progressive farmer.

Farmers have often claimed that those who grow paddy and wheat drive more profits using modern technologies. Mahipal said that he observed three to four times more profit from one crop in a single season. The paddy crop from one acre of field is worth almost Rs 70,000. However, he is earning three times more profit from this crop by adopting techniques of horticulture.

He said that vegetables have to be planted according to the season, the vegetable is planted depending on the season in which there is more demand for the vegetable. By doing this, the market price is also better and the profit is higher. Good income can be earned only by making changes in vegetables.

Quality of vegetables has increased due to the adoption of new technologies, Mahipal said. "Local traders from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh come to me to buy vegetables. Due to the rush of buyers, I am able to save transportation expenses and spike my profits."

Mahipal has also availed benefits of government schemes through subsidies available on certain seeds, bamboo and wires used to grow tomatoes and bitter gourds. "By growing paddy in some acres through direct sowing, I have received a grant of Rs 4,000 per acre and Rs 7000 per acre under 'Mera Paani Meri Virasat Yojana' scheme" he added.

Driving underground water was a huge predicament to the farmers. To solve this problem, Mahipal adopted the micro irrigation technology to irrigate vegetables. In this technique, the vegetable is provided only as much water as it requires thus saving 30 per cent to 40 per cent of water.

Mahipal has appealed to other farmers to adopt modern methods to earn good profits. "The farmers of Haryana will become role models for the entire nation very soon," he said.