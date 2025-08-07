Farmers Getting Ready For Showdown on Unfulfilled Promises, Anti Peasant Policies

Ludhiana: Farmer organisations are once again heading for a showdown with the central and Punjab governments on the issues concerning the peasantry.

Besides the promises made at the time of the withdrawal of the farmers’ agitation in December 2021 not being fulfilled, the farmers are also agitated at the land pooling policy announced by the Punjab government and the alleged move by the centre to enter into a free trade agreement with the United States.

Farmer organisations heading for a showdown (ETV Bharat)

While the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is the umbrella organisation of various farmers’ associations across the country and the SKM (Non Political), announcing separate programmes over the next few days, the issues being raised by them remain common.

The SKM (Non Political), whose morcha was forcibly removed recently from Shambhu and Khanauri borders, held a massive Mahapanchayat at Jodhan in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Attacking the Punjab government for its land pooling policy, SKM (Non Political) leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, “The governments, whether the one in Punjab or the one in Delhi, are trying to grab the land of the farmers in the name of one scheme or the other.”

He announced a one-day ‘action’ in Delhi on August 25 to give a strong message to both the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Punjab government under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“The AAP government is harbouring certain wrong notions after having forcibly removed our morcha recently. Their policy of robbing the land will not be tolerated by the farmers. A farmer treats his land as his mother, and his self-respect is bound to it. When a man can go to the extent of killing his brother over land, how can he allow the government to take it?” he said.

Dallewal also announced that another major event has been planned by SKM (non-political) at Baba Bakala on August 16. He accused the government authorities of playing dirty tricks on the farmers. The Mahapanchayat also saw a large number of farmers from adjoining Haryana participating in the event.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu said, “Every attempt is being made to hand over the lands of the farmers to the corporate houses. This is going on in different states in the name of different schemes, but it will not be tolerated.”

He underlined that the farmers across the country are united on the issues concerning the peasantry and will launch a major agitation if attempts to muzzle their voices are not ended.

On the other hand, the SKM is also organising gatherings of the farmers at various places. One such gathering is proposed at Samrala on August 24. It has already asked the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to come to its meetings and see for himself how many farmers are willing to part with their land under the land pooling policy announced by his government.

The farmers say that through this policy, the Punjab government has notified several hundred villages in the name of land pooling for urbanisation, stating that part of the land will be returned as developed plots. This has completely banned ownership rights and, mortgaging rights of owner peasants. It has completely undermined the rights of the landless on village common lands and facilitated backdoor corporate takeover of land. They instead want the implementation of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act of 2013.

The farmers are not buying the narratives of the central and the Punjab government on the welfare measures announced by them. The SKM has been jointly holding programmes with the trade unions and other organisations, raising issues of the peasantry, employment and others.

While remembering the anniversary of the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, it plans to observe August 13 as MNCs (Multinational Corporations) Quit India and Corporate Quit Agriculture Day.

The farmers are opposing the imposition of high tariffs by the United States on India. They are also opposing the National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing (NPFAM) of 2024, saying that it basically promotes private capital in public-private partnership (PPP) mode for modernising the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs), government market yards, including mechanisation of food grain handling, food storage and food processing. They are also opposed to the new National Cooperative Policy (NCP) declared in July.

They are also calling for the fulfilment of their demand pertaining to the legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) on the entire agricultural produce as per the formula given by the Dr MS Swaminathan Commission. The farmers are seeking a comprehensive loan waiver and an end to the harassment of the peasants by the microfinance companies.

They are also opposed to the privatisation of the power sector and the installation of smart meters. Instead, they are demanding to waive pending electricity bills; provide 300 units of free electricity to the rural sector and an 18-hour supply.

The farmers claim that the state governments have raised electricity bills very high, artificially inflated for rural consumers, to blame them for the pending dues. They allege that rural people face a deep income and employment crisis due to pro-corporate, pro-MNC policies and power sector losses are also due to very costly electricity purchases from private generators and subsidised cheap supply to private distributors who earn profits but refuse to pay to the government.

There are a host of other demands, like the enactment of a law to make pension (old age, widow, handicapped) a fundamental right. And an end to the ban on tractors more than 10 years old, since it is ‘untenable and is nakedly promoting corporate profit and political corruption’.

The farmers have also called for an end to the lawless attacks by the religion-based organised gangs on minorities, Dalits, Adivasis and other deprived sections of society, besides the bulldozing of the houses and slums by the authorities, even daring the Supreme Court order.

