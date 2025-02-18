ETV Bharat / state

Farmers, Exporters Demand Removal Of Export Duty Amid Surge In Onion Production

Nashik: Farmers and onion exporters are urging the Narendra Modi-led government to abolish the export duty on onions as the country's onion production is set to rise by 57 per cent. They fear that with the increased supply, onion prices could drop significantly, negatively impacting farmers. This comes as the onion market braces for large quantities of onions entering the market in the next 30 to 35 days.

The Nashik district has received favourable rainfall, contributing to a surge in onion production. According to a recent report from the Centre, onion production is expected to increase by 57 per cent due to a larger cultivation area, with the total area under onion cultivation growing by 70,000 hectares to 5.35 lakh hectares. As a result, 106 lakh tonnes of onions are expected to be produced in the Rabi season.

Bharat Dighole, President of the Maharashtra State Onion Producers Association, expressed concerns over the lack of consistency in the government's export policy. "The government needs to formulate a policy to provide relief to onion-producing farmers. If the government removes export duties and provides subsidies for exports, it would benefit farmers," Dighiole said.