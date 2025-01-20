ETV Bharat / state

Farmers Clash With Police Over 'Land Demarcation' For Road Project In Bathinda

Farmers alleged that the Punjab government aims to snatch away their plots and hand it over to corporate houses under the garb of land demarcation.

Farmers Clash With Police Over Land Demarcation For Road Project In Bathinda
Farmers protesting in Bathinda (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 7:34 PM IST

Bathinda: A clash broke out between the farmers and police personnel over demarcation of land in Jeend village of Rampura Phul town of Punjab's Bathinda district on Monday.

A stretch of land in the village has been identified for a road construction project. A team of police and district administration reached Jeend village to initiate process of marking out the boundaries that will be used for the proposed road.

Upon entering the village, the police and administration officials faced strong opposition from several farmers led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan. During this, a trolley of the farmers was taken into custody by the police.

Sooon farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan, reached the spot and a heated argument rose between the protesters and police. Farmers demanded that the trolley be returned to them. After this, police and administration team returned the trolley to the farmer leaders.

Another farmer leader Jhanda Singh Jethuke accused the Punjab government of playing into the hands of corporate houses and attempting to snatch away the plots of the farmers.

"The main aim is to hand over the land to corporate houses under the garb of land demarcation and registration. But farmers will not allow this to be implemented under any circumstances. What is the need for land demarcation when farmers have been cultivating on these plots for four decades," Jethuke said.

