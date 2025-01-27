Farmers' 'Brahmastra' In Rajasthan: Over 45000 Villages To Protest En Masse Over MSP And Fair Price

Jaipur: Expressing discontentment over the government’s alleged failure to fulfil promises made on Minimum Support Price (MSP), the farmers in Rajasthan have called for a mass shutdown of villages across the state on January 29 as a mark of protest.

Through the agitation, the Kisan Mahapanchayat has demanded the completion of irrigation projects on priority to channel water to the farmlands, fair crop pricing, compensation for damage to the crops, and a law to guarantee purchase at the MSP.

As many as 45,537 villages of Rajasthan are likely to join the protest during which only emergency services will be in operation. Farmers have reportedly vowed to refrain from selling agricultural produce in markets and avoiding transport except for emergencies. They have also decided not to transport grains, fruits, or vegetables to markets. However, those who would come to the villages for procurement can purchase products at fair prices, said the farmers' body.

Farmers Suffered Loss Of Rs 782 Crore In Two Months

Speaking to reporters, Kisan Mahapanchayat’s national president, Rampal Jat, slammed the ruling BJP government for allegedly failing to fulfil the poll promises.

"Before the assembly elections, the (saffron) party in its manifesto had pledged MSP procurement for crops like jowar and bajra and promised a wheat bonus of Rs 425 per quintal. However, the state government only provided Rs 125 bonus, buying wheat at Rs 2400 per quintal instead of Rs 2700. Due to this, the farmers have suffered a loss of Rs 300 per quintal."

"BJP had promised to procure millet at MSP. But due to the government’s refusal now, farmers are getting only Rs 1800-2400 per quintal for millet as against the declared support price of millet at Rs 2,625. In such a situation, farmers are incurring a loss of Rs 225 to Rs 825 per quintal," Jat claimed.

Jat said that farmers suffered a combined loss of Rs 782 crore in September and October last year as they were forced to sell moong, urad, groundnut, and soybean at a rate much lower than the fixed price. "We are witnessing such a crisis despite the Centre assuring in Parliament time and again that no farmer will be forced to sell the produce below the MSP," he lamented.

Farmers Should Have Bargaining Power

He added, "During the village bandh movement, farmers will not go out to sell their produce. But if someone from the city comes to the village to buy the farmer's produce, then there will be no restrictions. Consumers will get quality products. And the village bandh will be used as a Brahmastra. This will give bargaining power to the farmers. They will be able to decide the price of their goods themselves.”

Peaceful And Voluntary Protest

Jat, however, clarified that the village shutdown would be entirely voluntary, citing that Kisan Mahapanchayat believes in truth, peace and non-violence. "As many as 15 farmers’ organisations have extended support to the Kisan Mahapanchayat in this movement. Public awareness campaigns are being conducted across the state for a common objective."