Farmer Outfit BKU Ugrahan Boycotts Meeting With Punjab Govt Over Action At Khanauri And Shambhu Borders

Barnala: Several farmer organisations including the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ugrahan boycotted a meeting called by the Punjab Government on Friday to discuss issues pertaining to farmers.

State president of BKU Ugrahan, Joginder Singh Ugrahan said his outfit boycotted the meeting owing to the aggressive stance of the government. "On the night of March 19, a meeting was held between the Central and Punjab governments with the farmer leaders who had been protesting on the Khanauri and Shambhu borders. Later the farmer leaders were taken into custody and the morchas forcibly dismantled".

Ugrahan said owing to the government's action, belongings of the Kisan Morchas at the spots were also stolen and damaged. "The police also detained farmers who were protesting at DC offices and other places on Thursday," he said. The farmer leader said the Punjab government had called upon outfits of the United Kisan Morcha for a meeting but several organisations including his own boycotted it. "Earlier Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had left a meeting with the Morcha outfits midway. In such circumstances, the question arises whether the outfits are justified in meeting representatives of the government," he said. Ugrahan said so far the government has not shared details of farmer leaders who were arrested from Shambhu and Khanauri.

The United Kisan Morcha has given an ultimatum to surround the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly of Punjab) on March 26. He said if the government allows the farmers to stage protests peacefully then the outfits may consider attending a meeting with ministers and officials in the future. Ugrahan said issues must be resolved with talks but at present the circumstances are not conducive for such initiatives.