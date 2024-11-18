Farmer Leader Threatens Hunger Strike, Another Long March

Chandigarh: Enlivening their Delhi siege in 2020, farmers, who have been sitting on the Shambhu border for the last several months, have threatened to march again to the national capital, expressing utter displeasure with the government. Along with this, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has announced a hunger strike. This motley of agitation can create trouble for the Centre as well as the daily commuters to Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced that on December 6, a group of farmers will march towards Delhi from the Shambhu border. On this occasion, the leaders held a press conference and said today (November 18) the movement is going to complete 280 days. But for the last eight months, there was a deadlock between the government, the farmers and labourers in the ongoing struggle, regardless of heat or cold. The farmers are sitting in protest at the Shambhu, Khanauri and Ratnapura (Rajasthan) borders.

Dallewal is going on a hunger strike from November 26 and if the government does not talk to the farmers during this time, further action will be taken to move ahead from the Shambhu border after 10 days. Farmers will move towards the barricades in batches where the first batch will be led by senior leaders of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti -- Satnam Singh Pannu, Savinder Singh Chautala and Surjit Singh Phool of BKU Krantikari.

Responding to a question, Dallewal said if the government wants to resolve the demands through deliberations before November 26, then the doors of the agitating farmer organisations are always open. However, if the government tries to use any kind of force, then it will be countered with patience. After November 26, a program of showing black flags to Punjab BJP leaders will also be held.

Dallewal said keeping in mind the problems to be faced by the common people, the roads should be opened. He clarified that the roads have been closed not by the farmers but by the Haryana government.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, Surjit Singh Phool, Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, Inderjit Singh Kotbudha, Tejveer Singh Panjokhra Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Mangat, Bachitar Singh Kotla, Dilbag Singh Gill, Ashok Bulara, Balwant Singh Behramke, Sukhchain Singh were present in the press conference.