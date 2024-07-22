'BJP Leaders Should Give In Writing They Won't Eat Non-Veg': Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait Over UP Govt's Nameplate Directive

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) has lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over its directive to shopkeepers to display their nameplates during the Kanwar Yatra asking the BJP leaders to “give in writing that they will not eat non-veg food”.

“The BJP leaders must give an affidavit that we will not use non-veg. This is what we are eating the most. There is rock salt, we use it in fasts, tell us where it is coming from. Is it right to create such misunderstanding?” Tikait said while taking to the media during his visit to Baghpat on Sunday.

“Tomorrow we will start marking where the grain came from. You will also write about who is the doctor, who is studying in the school, who built this house, who built that house, who are the barbers, write about that too. The government should not spread the poison of caste too much,” he added.

“I will tell the people of Baghpat that brothers, be careful and do not work on every agenda of the government”.

Tikait on Sunday visited the residence of Khap Chaudhary Surendra Singh in Baraut area of Baghpat district where he targeted the BJP government. On the occasion, Tikait alleged that the “Gujarat model is going to grow here (UP) too”. “CM Yogi will reach the Centre after two and a half years. He will become the Home Minister. After this, bulldozers will run all over the country,” Tikait alleged.

Tikait further said that businessmen, farmers and employees were hoping for special perks in the upcoming union budget. “But much cannot be expected from the government. This government is a government of big industrialists. The government does not talk to the farmers, what should we expect from them?” he said.