Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Unwell, Doctors Unable To Administer Intravenous Drip

Sangrur/Khanauri Border: The condition of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is stated to be critical. It is reported that doctors are unable to find his veins for administering intravenous drip.

The doctors treating Dallewal are now looking at other options including administering drip through his feet. They said most of Dallewal's veins in his hands are blocked and administering intravenous drip with such complication can cause more harm to his health. A meeting of farmer organizations with the Central Government is scheduled on February 14. Representatives of both political and non-political organizations have been invited to the meeting which Dallewal was expected to attend it. However, as Dallewal's treatment has come to a halt for the last six days, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to attend the meeting.

The agitating farmers have called three mahapanchayats before the meeting on February 14. On February 11, the farmers will protest outside the Ferozepur SSP office. A mahapanchayat will be held in Ratanpura Morcha the same day. Another mahapanchayat will be held on February 12 at Khanauri and the next day at Shambhu Border. The farmers had started their agitation with13 demands including minimum support price for crops on February 13 last year.

A special medical team had been formed to treat Dallewal who is on a fast over several demands of farmers on January 22. Several glucose drips were unsuccessfully administered to Dallewal owing to which his arm had swollen up. Dallewal had then refused to seek medical aid saying he will do so only after officials of the administration come to meet him at the farmers' protest site. On receiving information, farmer leader Kaka Singh Kotra talked to Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh. Shortly after, officials including DSP Patran Inderpal Chauhan and SHO, Sadar Patran Yashpal talked to Dallewal.