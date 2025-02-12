Farmer Leader's Health Deteriorates At Khanauri Border

Khanauri: Health condition of a farmer leader, Baldev Singh Sirsa, deteriorated during the ongoing protest at Khanauri border on Wednesday, farmers said. He was shifted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and reportedly suffered a cardiac attack.

Singh had suffered another heart attack 20 days ago and received treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar. Upon recovery, he had joined the agitation and had reached Khanauri border today to participate at the mahapanchayat.

Eyewitnesses said Singh had suddenly complained of uneasiness and his hands and feet turned cold. The other protesters assisted him to an ambulance that took him to Rajinder Hospital.

The farmers movement on the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab-Haryana over 13 demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) of crops, has completed one year. On this occasion, a mahapanchayat is being organised at Khanauri border on Wednesday. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was on a fast unto death for 78 days, is expected to address the gathering during the mahapanchayat.

A similar mahapanchayat has been called on Shambhu protest site tomorrow. Farmers are preparing for a meeting with the Centre a few days later in Chandigarh. If talks fail, they have threatened to march to Delhi.

On January 31, an elderly farmer from Amritsar, Pargat Singh, died of heart attack at the Shambhu border while participating in the agitation.