ETV Bharat / state

Farmer Leader's Health Deteriorates At Khanauri Border

Baldev Singh Sirsa, reportedly suffered a heart attack. Twenty days back, he underwent treatment in a hospital in Amritsar after suffering cardiac attack.

Farmer Leader's Health Deteriorates At Khanauri Border
Baldev Singh Sirca being shifted to ambulance (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 2:19 PM IST

Khanauri: Health condition of a farmer leader, Baldev Singh Sirsa, deteriorated during the ongoing protest at Khanauri border on Wednesday, farmers said. He was shifted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and reportedly suffered a cardiac attack.

Singh had suffered another heart attack 20 days ago and received treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar. Upon recovery, he had joined the agitation and had reached Khanauri border today to participate at the mahapanchayat.

Eyewitnesses said Singh had suddenly complained of uneasiness and his hands and feet turned cold. The other protesters assisted him to an ambulance that took him to Rajinder Hospital.

The farmers movement on the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab-Haryana over 13 demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) of crops, has completed one year. On this occasion, a mahapanchayat is being organised at Khanauri border on Wednesday. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was on a fast unto death for 78 days, is expected to address the gathering during the mahapanchayat.

A similar mahapanchayat has been called on Shambhu protest site tomorrow. Farmers are preparing for a meeting with the Centre a few days later in Chandigarh. If talks fail, they have threatened to march to Delhi.

On January 31, an elderly farmer from Amritsar, Pargat Singh, died of heart attack at the Shambhu border while participating in the agitation.

Read more

  1. Elderly Farmer Dies Of Heart Attack At Shambhu Border As Protest Against Central Government Continues
  2. Farmer Attempts Suicide At Shambhu Border, Dies In Patiala Hospital

Khanauri: Health condition of a farmer leader, Baldev Singh Sirsa, deteriorated during the ongoing protest at Khanauri border on Wednesday, farmers said. He was shifted to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and reportedly suffered a cardiac attack.

Singh had suffered another heart attack 20 days ago and received treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar. Upon recovery, he had joined the agitation and had reached Khanauri border today to participate at the mahapanchayat.

Eyewitnesses said Singh had suddenly complained of uneasiness and his hands and feet turned cold. The other protesters assisted him to an ambulance that took him to Rajinder Hospital.

The farmers movement on the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab-Haryana over 13 demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) of crops, has completed one year. On this occasion, a mahapanchayat is being organised at Khanauri border on Wednesday. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who was on a fast unto death for 78 days, is expected to address the gathering during the mahapanchayat.

A similar mahapanchayat has been called on Shambhu protest site tomorrow. Farmers are preparing for a meeting with the Centre a few days later in Chandigarh. If talks fail, they have threatened to march to Delhi.

On January 31, an elderly farmer from Amritsar, Pargat Singh, died of heart attack at the Shambhu border while participating in the agitation.

Read more

  1. Elderly Farmer Dies Of Heart Attack At Shambhu Border As Protest Against Central Government Continues
  2. Farmer Attempts Suicide At Shambhu Border, Dies In Patiala Hospital

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KHANAURI BORDERHEART ATTACKHEALTH DETERIORATES AT KHANAURIFARMER LEADER FALLS ILLFARMER HEALTH DETERIORATES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.