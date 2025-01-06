Farmer Leader Dallewal Case Hearing Postponed To Jan 10

Chandigarh: The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on the case related to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death for the last 43 days. The next hearing has been scheduled on January 10.

The high-powered committee formed by the Supreme Court will reach Khanauri border today and meet Dallewal. Lawyer representing Punjab government said that a positive result may come out during this meeting so they should be given some more time. After which, the next date for the hearing was announced.

High-powered committee, including agriculture expert Devendra Shamra, agricultural economic policy expert RS Ghuman, Punjab Farmers Commission chief Dr. Sukhpal Singh and former DGP BS Sandhu will meet Dallewal in the afternoon. The farmer leaders said whether he is a political leader or a religious leader or one associated with art, everyone has the right to meet Dallewal.

In the last hearing, the Supreme Court had raised questions on the Punjab government's conduct regarding the farmers' agitation and Dallewal's fast-unto-death. The court had asked the government why it could not convince Dallewal to seek treatment and explain to him that the farmers' agitation will continue even after he is admitted to the hospital.

The Supreme Court had also said that its instructions were not aimed at Dallewal withdrawing his fast-unto-death, but to ensure that efforts are taken to prevent the situation from worsening.