Farmer Leader And Former Minister Gurjant Singh Barar Passes Away at 91

Sri Ganganagar: Gurjant Singh Barar, a renowned farmer leader and former minister in Rajasthan, died on Sunday at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness. A respected figure among farmers, Barar served as an MLA three times during his political career and was closely associated with prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, former Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal, and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Condolences have poured in from senior leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on the social media platform 'X.' Barar was the grandfather of current BJP MLA Gurveer Singh Barar, who represents the Sadulshahar Assembly segment.

His political journey began in his youth as the director of the Purchase-Sale Cooperative Society, later holding significant positions such as a member of the Agricultural Marketing Board in Jaipur, Chairman of the Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti in Sri Ganganagar and Director of the Central Cooperative Bank Limited in the same district. Barar also served as Pradhan of the Panchayat Samiti in Sadulshahar, the Director of NAFED and in various roles within the BJP.

Barar was elected as an MLA from Sangaria Assembly in 1993 and 2003, and from Sadulshahar Assembly in 2013, and held the position of Minister of State for Irrigation. He was known for his contributions to the farming community and was honoured as a significant leader in the region.

In addition to the aforementioned leaders, condolences have been shared by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP state president Madan Rathore, among others. The last rites for Gurjant Singh Barar will be conducted on Monday afternoon, with many state leaders, including Vasundhara Raje and Ravindra Singh Bhati, likely to attend.