Bihar: Farmer Gets Justice After 5 Years As Consumer Forum Orders Insurance Company To Settle Cow Death Claim

Aurangabad: A consumer forum directed an insurance company to settle a claim of a farmer, Mahendra Prasad, regarding the death of his cow, after he waited five years for justice.

Prasad had made an insurance claim for his cattle, but when his cow died, the insurance company did not settle the claim. After a wait of five years, the consumer forum directed the insurance company to settle the amount, after which it released the money.

Advocate Satish Kumar Snehi said Prasad had taken a loan from the bank of Rs 45,000 and purchased the cow. "At that time, he purchased insurance for the cow. He informed the insurance company about the cow's death, but the firm did not respond," Snehi added.

"He did the postmortem of the carcass and sent it along with the insurance policy of the deceased cow to the insurance company. He also sent a notice to the concerned insurance company through his advocate. However, the company did not even respond to the legal notice," added Snehi.

Prasad then approached the Consumer Forum in Aurangabad and filed a case. The President of the Consumer Forum, Sanjay Singh and member Badrinarayan Singh gave the order in Prasad's favour and directed the insurance company to settle the claim on April 8. The insurance company then issued a cheque of Rs 83,833 to the farmer.