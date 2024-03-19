Farmer From Rajasthan, Sagar Kanwar, An Inspiration For Women Fighting Against Odds

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Farmer From Rajasthan, Sagar Kanwar, An Inspiration For Women Fighting Against Odds

Sagar Kanwar, who got married at 16, has carved a name for herself in the field of organic farming. She now heads a SHG with 400 women and has got several awards for her work.

Sirohi: Sagar Kanwar of Veerwada, a remote village in Rajasthan's Sirohi district has stood out as an inspiration for women fighting against obstacles and stands for women empowerment.

Sagar never stepped out of her village and has now received several awards at the national level. According to Sagar she is teaching women of her community about organic farming and how it can be turned profitable, thereby inspiring women farmers like her to become financially independent. She conducts awareness programmes across the district.

Initially very few people came forward, but now she has inspired many to adopt organic farming methods. People are now trying out the methods suggested by her which benefits both the environment and society.

Sagar told ETV Bharat that girls always need to do something for themselves. "Based on my experience I can say that opposing the prevalent social norms often makes you a criminal. One should keep working despite the obstables. It was because I overcame the difficulties that I have managed to stand up by myself," she said.

Sagar was born and brought up in a small village in Pali district of Rajasthan. She learned to read and write despite restrictions imposed on daughters but, got married at the age of 16. After which, domestic chores, responsibility of children, taking care of cows, rearing chickens and helping her husband on the field became part of her daily life. Now, she is the head of a self-help group with more than 400 members. She has also been honoured in district and state level programmes.

Sagar formed Asha Mahila Milk Producer Company Limited (AMMPCL) through which she established a system for milk collection. This helped farmers to increase production. In 2016, she gained technical knowledge from Tata Trust's Dairy Mission and other organisations in the district. Thus began her journey. First, women of her village joined and gradually people from nearby villages came.

After acquiring knowledge at Tata Trust's Dairy Mission, when people came to know that she was literate, she was given the job of accounting. Gradually, as the work increased, Sagar's work load increased. Her family members pressurised her to focus on her family, while the villagers tried to restrict her with the norms of the society. The situation was such that she would often face abuses and threats from the villagers. Sagar, now gives training on collecting garbage and making organic fertiliser. This has given her special recognition in the field.

According to Sagar she is now educating her children. Her daughter is in Bengaluru and son has graduated from Premji University. She was honoured at a national level programme in Delhi last year. She also received the Farmer Producer Organisation (PS) Excellence Award from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in January this year.

She said it is now like a dream come true for her. People who once criticised her are now seeking advice and suggestions from her. Sagar said she is satisfied that she has helped hundreds of women become financially stable. "If we want a better future, women will have to be brave and come forward," she said.

