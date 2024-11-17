Farmer-Friendly Drones Steal The Show At Bengaluru Agricultural Fair 2024

Bengaluru: The Agricultural Fair 2024 has become a hub of excitement with farmer-friendly drones pulling huge crowds. These high-tech drones, capable of spraying pesticides, diagnosing crop diseases, and monitoring weather changes, are being hailed as the game-changer for modern agricultural practices.
Equipped with advanced software, the spraying drones minimise crop damage by adjusting to wind conditions, ensuring precise application. They calculate the exact amount of pesticide needed for each crop and can operate for up to 20 minutes in a single flight. These drones capture approximately 1,500 photographs during a session, offering detailed insights into the disease-affected areas of the farm, thus helping farmers take informed and targeted actions.
Specialised weather drones provide critical information about atmospheric temperature, wind speed, and other meteorological conditions. This data helps farmers decide the best time to carry out agricultural activities, improving productivity and efficiency.
Another showstopper was mapping drones which assist in field surveys. They operate in two modes — height model and survey model — and are instrumental in identifying land elevation differences, building structures, and road layouts. These drones ensure accuracy in land surveys, making them an invaluable tool for farmers and land developers alike.
A multi-spectral drone on display is particularly noteworthy. It monitors crop health by assessing factors like temperature and wind speed, offering guidance on optimal farming practices. Most of these drones are battery-operated and designed to be eco-friendly, ensuring minimal disturbance to nature.
Dr S V Suresh, Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences, said, "These drones not only help in improving agricultural productivity but also empower farmers with critical data to make informed decisions. They represent the future of smart farming. Drones are not just machines; they are tools of empowerment, giving farmers the knowledge and precision to transform their fields. Innovation like this proves that agriculture can thrive when tradition meets technology. These drones inspire a new era where farmers have the power to grow smarter, work faster, and achieve more".
The increasing popularity of drones at the fair underscores the growing interest in agricultural technology, with farmers eager to adopt innovative solutions to enhance their yields and efficiency.
