Farmer-Friendly Drones Steal The Show At Bengaluru Agricultural Fair 2024

Bengaluru: The Agricultural Fair 2024 has become a hub of excitement with farmer-friendly drones pulling huge crowds. These high-tech drones, capable of spraying pesticides, diagnosing crop diseases, and monitoring weather changes, are being hailed as the game-changer for modern agricultural practices.

Equipped with advanced software, the spraying drones minimise crop damage by adjusting to wind conditions, ensuring precise application. They calculate the exact amount of pesticide needed for each crop and can operate for up to 20 minutes in a single flight. These drones capture approximately 1,500 photographs during a session, offering detailed insights into the disease-affected areas of the farm, thus helping farmers take informed and targeted actions.

Specialised weather drones provide critical information about atmospheric temperature, wind speed, and other meteorological conditions. This data helps farmers decide the best time to carry out agricultural activities, improving productivity and efficiency.

Another showstopper was mapping drones which assist in field surveys. They operate in two modes — height model and survey model — and are instrumental in identifying land elevation differences, building structures, and road layouts. These drones ensure accuracy in land surveys, making them an invaluable tool for farmers and land developers alike.