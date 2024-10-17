ETV Bharat / state

Man Vs Wild: UP Farmer’s 5-Minute With Leopard Ends In A Tragedy

Collage of the injured farmer and body of the leopard ( ETV Bharat )

Bijnor: In a fresh incident of man-animal conflict, a leopard attacked a 60-year-old farmer, Tekvir Singh, in the Afzalgarh area of the district when he was busy in his field.

The survivor, who is a former soldier fought with the big cat bravely but not before suffering critical injuries.

On Wednesday, around 5:30 PM, Singh was looking after the harvesting work in his fields in Bhikkawala village and while clearing bushes near a drain, a leopard suddenly attacked him. Hearing the screams, locals rushed to his help and started beating the leopard with sticks. While the leopard dragged Singh, he didn’t give up and continued to fight.

Eyewitnesses said that the tussle continued for five minutes, leaving the farmer critically injured. The leopard also received injuries and died on the spot. People shifted Singh to a hospital in Kashipur, where doctors operated on him and said his condition was critical.