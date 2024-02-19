Another Farmer Dies of Cardiac Arrest During 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March; Toll 2

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing resurgent stir of the farmers, another farmer has died due to a suspected cardiac arrest taking the death toll during the 'Delhi Chalo' protest to two, sources said. The deceased has been identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Kangthala village of Patiala district of Punjab.

An official said that the farmer suffered a heart attack during the ongoing Kisan Morcha on the border of Sub-Division Patar in the village of Patdar, on the Delhi-Sangrur National Highway on the afternoon of Sunday Feb 18. Singh, the official said, was removed by fellow farmers to a health facility at Patar, where the doctors referred him to Patiala given his serious condition.

Doctors at the Rajindra Hospital, Patiala declared him dead, the official said. According to the official, the deceased farmer Manjit Singh had been agitating on the Dhaka Gujran border since February 12 and faced police action against the farmers in the ongoing agitation. Singh's is the second death of a farmer during the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march of the farmers to press for their demands including a law on Minimum Support Price for the crops.

Earlier, another farmer also died after a suspected heart attack during the agitation on the Haryana border. The deceased Gyan Singh, was a resident of Ghuman, District Gurdaspur D. Gyan Singh, 79, had left his village in Delhi on February 11. Besides the MSP, the protesting farmers are also demanding withdrawal of cases lodged against them during the past demonstrations.