Faridkot Court Acquits Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi In Extortion Case Due To Lack Of Evidence

Faridkot: The court of Judicial Magistrate (JMIC) S Sohi on Wednesday acquitted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a case of extortion due to lack of evidence.

The case pertains to demand of extortion of Rs 50 lakh from a textile businessman of Kotkapura through a WhatsApp call. Bishnoi's close associate Goldie Brar, who is also an accused in the case, is absconding. Bishnoi's lawyer Amit Mittal said his client was accused of demanding Rs 50 lakh from the businessman through Brar. While it was alleged that the extortion was demanded through a WhatsApp call, the complainant could not provide any evidence to prove his allegation.

Basing on the complaint filed by the businessman at Kotkapura police station on July 19, 2021. As per the complaint, Brar had demanded Rs 50 lakh from the businessman through a WhatsApp call in the name of Bishnoi. The businessman was allegedly threatened with dire consequences if he did not pay up. In 2022, Bishnoi was brought to Punjab for hearing in the case. His appearances in the court continued via video conferencing. Meanwhile, the case remains open against Brar and police continue to search for him who it is alleged is based in Canada.

Brar, who is wanted in several criminal cases in India had taken responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder in a Facebook post in 2022. In May, 2022,a Ferozepur court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Brar for the murder of District Youth Congress President Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. Bishnoi and three close associates of Brar were arrested on 1st May 2022 by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police from Bathinda.