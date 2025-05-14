Faridabad Woman Held For Throwing Child Into Canal

Faridabad: A woman has been arrested for allegedly throwing her two-year-old son into a canal. It is being assumed that she acted on the advice of an occult practitioner. An eyewitness informed the Police who rushed to the spot and arrested the mother, identified as 38-year-old Megha. Divers retrieved the dead body of the child that was handed over to his family members after the postmortem.

The incident took place at around 10 pm on Sunday night. The Police got the information that the accused had thrown the child into the Agra canal near BPTO Chowk. Megha is a resident of Sainik Colony in Faridabad and is a housewife.

Sources informed that she went missing from her house along with her son on the evening of May 11. Her family members were unable to trace her.

A woman saw her throwing the child into the canal. This eyewitness was going to drop her daughter somewhere when she came across Megha carrying her child, whom she later threw into the water. Sources said that after her arrest Megha initially said that the child was a progeny of djinn and hence was thrown into water. However, she later retracted her statement.

Megha's husband Kapil Lukra is employed at a private company. The BPTP Police Station in-charge Arvind said that the accused is mentally unstable and has been undergoing treatment for some time. He said that another woman has also been arrested in the case. The two have been sent to judicial custody.

