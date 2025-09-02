Faridabad Residents Start Relocating As Yamuna Water Enters 14 Villages

Faridabad: Water began entering several areas of Haryana's Faridabad on Tuesday as the Yamuna breached the danger mark in the morning, posing a flood threat to low-lying areas of the capital. About 14 villages on the Yamuna floodplains have been facing a flood-like situation, and the people of Basantapur have started relocating to safer places, anticipating a further rise in water level as the next 48 hours are going to be crucial.

Some villagers refused to relocate, blaming the improper arrangement and the fear of theft. "We will not vacate the house as there is no proper arrangement for our stay. If we leave our houses, there is a risk of theft," a villager said.

When ETV Bharat asked Sunny, a Basantapur resident, about the flood situation, he said, "A Similar situation happened in 2023. This time, too, the water level is increasing, which has thrown everything into chaos. We are unable to go to work, and children are not able to attend school. People from the administration are asking us to vacate the place. But where should we go? No arrangement has been made for our stay, food and drink."

Moharram, a villager, said, "The water has been rising and dipping. But we did not know that a flood-like situation would appear, as there was no flood last year. Given the situation, the government should help us with relocation. We are forced to live here out of compulsion."

A sumerged house in a village. (ETV Bharat)

Faridabad deputy commissioner Vikram Yadav said, "The next 24 hours are very sensitive for Faridabad as water is being released continuously from Hathinikund Barrage, leading to an elevated water level in the Yamuna. On top of that, the heavy rain alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has made the situation more serious. Considering this, all departments have been put on high alert to deal with any emergency."

Yamuna was flowing at 205.80 metres at the Old Yamuna Bridge (OYB) in New Delhi at 8 am, above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The river received a discharge of 1.76 lakh cusecs from Hathnikund Barrage, 69,210 cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage, and 73,619 cusecs from Okhla Barrage.

Authorities have been making announcements from boats, asking people living near the riverbanks to evacuate."We are constantly urging residents to vacate areas at risk of flooding. All district magistrates have been directed to remain prepared for any flood-like situation," an official said.