Faridabad Police Arrest Bihar Man For Threatening To Bomb Hospital To Impress Fiancee

Faridabad: Faridabad Police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly threatening to bomb a private hospital here on October 3, after attempting to impress his partner by intimidating a doctor. Police said that the accused Ankit Paswan is a native of Patna in Bihar and claimed to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Paswan, during interrogation confessed to have made a threat call to the Sarvodaya Hospital because he wanted to impress the woman with whom he was to get engaged and to avenge the death of her mother.

The ACP confirmed that Paswan is on a four-day police remand has no connections with any criminal gang (ETV Bharat)

Faridabad ACP (Crime) Aman Yadav said, "Sarvodaya Hospital located in Sector 8 of the city received a threat saying it would be blown up. Taking cognisance of the matter, Sector 30 Crime Branch in-charge Anil Kumar, Sector 65 in-charge Jagvinder and Uncha village in-charge Narendra conducted a joint operation and arrested the accused from Patna."

Kapil Sharma, security head, Sarvodaya Hospital filed a complaint a day after the threat call was made, October 4 following which police registered a case on October 6 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation).

"The mother of the woman with whom he was to be engaged was admitted to the hospital some time ago. The mother of the accused's would-be fiancee was being treated here. However, she died during treatment in another hospital. Angered by this, the accused issued a threat to impress the woman with whom he was to get engaged," Yadav said.

The ACP confirmed that Paswan is on a four-day police remand has no connections with any criminal gang. "Paswan is being questioned. We are trying to obtain the SIM card and the mobile phone used in committing the crime," said the ACP.