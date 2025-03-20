Faridabad: Man Held For Posing As IPS Officer, Demanding Police Escort Vehicle

Faridabad: Faridabad police have arrested an employee of a Noida-based private company for impersonating an IPS officer and demanded an escort vehicle from the police department. He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody, they said.

On Wednesday night, the DCP Central Faridabad informed the SHO of Palla police station that a call was received where the caller was introducing himself as DCP South Delhi Surendra Chaudhary, they said.

The caller said that he had to come to Faridabad and he didn't know the way, so he immediately needed a police escort vehicle to reach the right place, they added.

After this the SHO contacted the given mobile number and reached the Delhi border, where after waiting for a while, he met a person who introduced himself as DCP South Delhi, they said.

He was made to sit in the car and taken towards Faridabad. When the alleged DCP of South Delhi was asked about his destination, he asked the SHO to drop him back to Noida, the police said.

Subsequently, it was revealed that the man was pretending to be an IPS officer. The accused was identified as Gaurav Sharma who lives in Delhi’s Mehrauli and works at a private company in Noida, they said.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had obtained the numbers of DCP South Delhi and DCP Central Faridabad through the internet,” a police spokesperson said.

“To show off, he called DCP Central introduced himself as DCP Chaudhary and asked for a vehicle to come to Faridabad. It was also revealed that he had called the SHO of the women's police station earlier about a case,” the spokesperson said.