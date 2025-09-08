ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead In Faridabad After Smoke From AC Blast Chokes Family; Here's What Causes An AC Blast

A view of a charred balcony after a fire broke out in an air conditioner, in Faridabad ( PTI )

Faridabad: Three family members died of suffocation after a fire broke out in their house in Faridabad's Greenfield Colony on Monday morning. Officials said that the incident occurred around 3 am and was triggered by an air conditioner blast on the first floor of the building.

Police said that the blaze spread quickly and filled the house with thick smoke, leaving the residents trapped inside. The victims, husband, wife and their daughter, were unable to escape and succumbed to suffocation. Police said that their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital.

Their son, who was sleeping in another room, managed to step out for help but collapsed due to inhaling smoke. He was rushed to a local hospital by neighbours and remains in critical condition, police said.

Eyewitnesses said that the AC unit installed outside the first floor burst into flames, spreading smoke to the upper floors where the family was asleep. "The entire area was filled with smoke within minutes. We heard shouts but could not reach in time," a neighbour said.

A team of firefighters reached the spot and brought the flames under control. By then, however, the smoke had already claimed three lives.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.