Three Dead In Faridabad After Smoke From AC Blast Chokes Family; Here's What Causes An AC Blast
A midnight AC explosion triggered smoke and fire in Faridabad, killing a couple and their daughter, while their son remains in critical condition
Faridabad: Three family members died of suffocation after a fire broke out in their house in Faridabad's Greenfield Colony on Monday morning. Officials said that the incident occurred around 3 am and was triggered by an air conditioner blast on the first floor of the building.
Police said that the blaze spread quickly and filled the house with thick smoke, leaving the residents trapped inside. The victims, husband, wife and their daughter, were unable to escape and succumbed to suffocation. Police said that their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital.
Their son, who was sleeping in another room, managed to step out for help but collapsed due to inhaling smoke. He was rushed to a local hospital by neighbours and remains in critical condition, police said.
Eyewitnesses said that the AC unit installed outside the first floor burst into flames, spreading smoke to the upper floors where the family was asleep. "The entire area was filled with smoke within minutes. We heard shouts but could not reach in time," a neighbour said.
A team of firefighters reached the spot and brought the flames under control. By then, however, the smoke had already claimed three lives.
Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.
Locals expressed grief over the incident, saying, "This is heartbreaking. It is a big lesson for all of us to take safety more seriously. We pray for the recovery of the surviving son." The Faridabad police and fire department have urged citizens to be vigilant about electrical safety.
What Causes AC Fires or Explosions?
Incidents of air conditioners catching fire are not uncommon, especially during peak summer when machines run continuously. There are multiple reasons leading to the AC blast:
- Electrical Faults: Old or faulty wiring can cause short circuits, sparking fires. Overloaded circuits also increase the risk of a blast.
- Capacitor Failure: The capacitor helps the compressor and fan motor to start. If it fails, overheating may occur, sometimes leading to fires.
- Dirty Filters and Coils: Lack of maintenance allows dirt to clog filters and coils. This forces the system to overwork and overheat.
- Blocked Drain Lines: Clogged water lines may cause leaks that short out electrical components.
- Refrigerant leaks: Improper handling or leakage of flammable refrigerants can create hazardous conditions and even explosions.
- Overheating from Overuse: Running the AC non-stop can also lead to dangerous overheating, especially if airflow is restricted.
- Manufacturing defects: Faulty components or substandard materials in some units may also be responsible for sudden malfunctions.
How To Prevent Such Incidents?
Experts say that most AC-related fires can be prevented with timely checks and safe usage. Some important measures are:
- Regular Servicing
- Handling refrigerants safely
- Smart Usage
- Buying Safe Products
